KZN boxer dies following bizarre shadowboxing session in bout

accreditation
Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
KwaZulu-Natal boxer Simiso Buthelezi just before his fight was stopped.
Twitter/Thabiso Mosia

Boxing South Africa has announced that lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died.

Buthelezi died on Wednesday after being in an induced coma after appearing disoriented in a bout that took place in Durban on Sunday.

Scans later revealed he had suffered internal bleeding from a brain injury.

Sport24 reported that the 24-year-old Buthelezi was engaged in a 10-round World Boxing Federation All Africa Lightweight fight where he took what seemed like an innocuous left jab from his opponent, Siphesihle Mntungwa.

Following the tragic news, BSA said they would initiate an independent medical review of the injury and will make public the results.

His trainer, Bheki Mngomezulu, told Sport24 this week: "I really can't explain what happened to be honest. It was bewildering, but in his training and in the build-up to the fight, there was nothing untoward with regards to his condition."

