Mzi Mnguni's contribution and legacy 'ever-fixed in the boxing world'

Mzi-Mnguni (Gallo Images)
The office of the Eastern Cape provincial government released a statement mourning the death of boxing legend Mzi Mnguni.

Sport24 reported on Saturday morning that Mnguni died following a lengthy battle with poor health.

He was 73-years-old.

"Mnguni invested time, energy and wisdom in developing boxers in our province from his Eyethu boxing club in Mdantsane where he first came on board as a sponsor of boxers and later, he mentored different generations of boxers into national and world champions," the statement read.

"His love and commitment to the sport saw him mentor young boxers who came from poor families in the Eastern Cape and other provinces to win belts recognised by world sanctioning bodies. While his passing is the last round of the main bout of his life, Mnguni's legacy and contribution in boxing is an ever-fixed mark in the boxing world, life of scores of boxers he mentored. 

"We have a moral duty to keep on supporting boxing so that our province can regain its position as the home of boxing champions. This can be accomplished through resourcing boxing development in our province by both government and private sector so that our boxers don’t leave the province for greener pastures in other provinces."

The provincial office hopes that South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, approves a declaration of the Mnguni's funeral service.

"We will be writing to the President to request approval of the declaration of Mr Mnguni’s funeral  service in honour of the contribution he made in the development of sport, in business where he  used his money to sponsor the sport for the benefit of many young people from our province and their families."

- Compiled by Sport24

