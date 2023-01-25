New US rape lawsuit filed against boxer Mike Tyson

50m ago

A woman in New York state has filed a civil suit against Mike Tyson, accusing the former boxing champion of raping her in a limousine in the early 1990s, according to court filings.

The woman, who asked the court to remain anonymous, filed her complaint in early January under a temporary New York state law allowing victims of sexual assault to seek civil damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

Tyson spent three years in jail beginning in 1992 after being found guilty of raping model Desiree Washington, who was 18 at the time.

In a short affidavit dated 23 December 2022, the plaintiff states that she met the boxer at a nightclub "in the early 1990s," then followed him into his limousine, where he allegedly assaulted her before raping her.

"As a result of Tyson's rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological and emotional injury," she said.

She is seeking $5 million in damages.

By late Tuesday, Tyson had not issued any public statement.

Born in Brooklyn in 1966, Tyson had a turbulent childhood before becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion in the 1980s, terrifying his opponents with his fury in the ring and a phenomenal punching power.

But after his prison sentence, he could not retain his titles.

In a notorious 1996 matchup, Tyson bit off a piece of his opponent Evander Holyfield's ear.

Gripped by depression and addiction, he continued to make headlines, notably for a one-man show in which he described his life's many ups and downs.

He has recently launched into the cannabis industry with his own brand of marijuana products, and hosts a podcast.


