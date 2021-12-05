25m ago

add bookmark

SA netball National Champs rocked by tragedy as 4 die in car crash

accreditation
Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cecilia Molokwane (Supplied)
Cecilia Molokwane (Supplied)

The South African netball National Championships taking place in Cape Town has been rocked by tragedy after four people making their way to the event died in a car crash on Sunday.

A statement from SA Netball confirmed that three players and one official died when a bus carrying two teams from the OR Tambo district was involved in an accident in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape at around 04:00 on Sunday morning. 

"As Netball South Africa we are deeply saddened by this news, losing lives is never an easy thing to deal with, we are devastated by the news and we would like to send our deepest, sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. We are all in mourning, the people that passed away are part of netball and we are heartbroken by all of this," said Netball South Africa President, Cecilia Molokwane.

MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture in the Eastern Cape, Fezeka Nkomonye and Eastern Cape Netball President, Nompumelelo Javu were at the scene on Sunday

Netball SA added that more updates would be made as information became available, but they also requested privacy for the families impacted. 

The tournament, which gets under way on Monday and ends on Saturday, received another blow on Sunday with defending champions Tshwane pulled out due to detection of the coronavirus within their camp. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa netball champsnetball
loading... Live
Aston Villa 1
Leicester City 1
View More
loading... Live
India 325/10 & 276/7
New Zealand 62/10 & 140/5
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5548 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 936 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2891 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 4729 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo