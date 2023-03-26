22m ago

SA Sports Awards winners list: Banyana goalkeeper Dlamini lands the big one

Lloyd Burnard
Andile Dlamini (Gallo)
Andile Dlamini (Gallo)

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini landed the SA Sports Star of the Year at the annual SA Sports Awards on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old, who takes home R500 000 with the award, was a key figure in South Africa's historic win at the women's Africa Cup of Nations last year. 

The function was held at Sun City. 

Swimmers Lara van Niekerk and Pieter Coetzee were crowned SA Sportswoman and SA Sportsman of the Year, respectively, while Cricket South Africa were rewarded for their administrative clean-up in 2022 by being named National Federation of the Year. 

Full list of winners:

Sports Star of the Year: Andile Dlamini

Sportsman of the Year: Pieter Coetzee

Sportsman of the Year with a disability: Jonathan Ntutu

Sportswoman of the Year: Lara van Niekerk

Sportswoman of the Year with a disability: Minkie Janse van Rensburg  

Team of the Year: Men's rugby Sevens

Newcomer of the Year: Simnikiwe Bongco

Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring

Volunteer of the Year: Zizo Popu

Indigenous games team of the year: Limpopo Ncuva - Men

National Federation of the Year: Cricket South Africa

Recreation body of the Year: Waves for Change

School team of the Year: St Benedicts Rowing

Developing school of the Year: Helen Frans Special School Wheelchair Tennis 

Sport Administrator of the Year: Portia Dimu


