SA Sports Awards winners list: Banyana goalkeeper Dlamini lands the big one

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini landed the SA Sports Star of the Year at the annual SA Sports Awards on Saturday night.
The 30-year-old, who takes home R500 000 with the award, was a key figure in South Africa's historic win at the women's Africa Cup of Nations last year.
The function was held at Sun City.
Swimmers Lara van Niekerk and Pieter Coetzee were crowned SA Sportswoman and SA Sportsman of the Year, respectively, while Cricket South Africa were rewarded for their administrative clean-up in 2022 by being named National Federation of the Year.
And the Sports Star of the year award goes to, ANDILE DLAMINI
Full list of winners:
Sports Star of the Year: Andile Dlamini
Sportsman of the Year: Pieter Coetzee
Sportsman of the Year with a disability: Jonathan Ntutu
Sportswoman of the Year: Lara van Niekerk
Sportswoman of the Year with a disability: Minkie Janse van Rensburg
Team of the Year: Men's rugby Sevens
Newcomer of the Year: Simnikiwe Bongco
Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring
Volunteer of the Year: Zizo Popu
Indigenous games team of the year: Limpopo Ncuva - Men
National Federation of the Year: Cricket South Africa
Recreation body of the Year: Waves for Change
School team of the Year: St Benedicts Rowing
Developing school of the Year: Helen Frans Special School Wheelchair Tennis
Sport Administrator of the Year: Portia Dimu