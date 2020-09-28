SA's Devon Petersen makes history by winning major European darts title

South Africa's Devon Petersen has made history for his country by winning the German Darts Championships.

It is the first time that a South African has won a professional Darts Corporation (PDC) event in Europe.

The 33-year-old, who was born in Mitchells Plain just outside Cape Town, shocked Welshman Jonny Clayton on his way to an 8-3 victory in the final.

"It's been hard work behind the scenes," Petersen told the official PDC website.

"Lockdown means we've had more time practising, there's loads of people who've influenced my game and this is the polished version - but I don't even feel like I'm there yet."

Petersen will now turn his attention to the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts in October and November, respectively.

"I've been working hard for what feels like a lifetime, since I was 15-years-old," added Petersen.

"The last two to three years have felt like the hardest because of the level of players I've been competing against.

"Sometimes you just feel like you're never going to get there because the players out there are so good.

"It's an amazing feeling. To stand on this stage as a PDC champion in front of fans is just fantastic, it's a very special night for me."

Petersen pocketed £25 000 (R543 000) for his win.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff