21m ago

add bookmark

SA's Dricus du Plessis records superb win at UFC 264

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dricus du Plessis (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Dricus du Plessis (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a night to remember for South African MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis as he recorded a TKO win over Trevin Giles (USA) at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Du Plessis caught Giles with a right hand in the second round which ended the fight.

His achievement saw Du Plessis win the overall Performance of the Night award which pocketed the South African just over R1 million ($75 000).

This is his second win in UFC and Du Plessis now has 18 MMA fights behind the belt with 16 wins and 2 losses with 7 of his wins coming by KO/TKO.

In October last year, he beat Markus Perez via a first round knockout at UFC 179.

In the main bout at the event, Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via first-round TKO.

McGregor suffered a broken leg during the bout. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dricus du plessismma
loading... Live
Ireland 0
South Africa 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15815 votes
Cricket
12% - 4859 votes
Football
18% - 7290 votes
Athletics
3% - 1053 votes
Boxing
1% - 397 votes
Cycling
2% - 968 votes
Golf
5% - 1991 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3455 votes
Tennis
4% - 1444 votes
Water sports
1% - 367 votes
American sports
1% - 491 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1319 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
New African record the boost Simbine needed

5h ago

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun 2021

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo