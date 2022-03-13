1h ago

Schoenmaker, Springboks big winners at SA Sports Awards as Kolisi highlights gender inequality

Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins (Gallo)
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins (Gallo)

The Springboks and Tatjana Schoenmaker were the big winners at the SA Sports Awards held in Durban on Saturday night, with Siya Kolisi using the platform to highlight gender inequality. 

Schoenmaker, who won gold and silver in the 200m and 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Games last year, won the Sportswoman of the Year award and the overall Sports Star of the Year. 

Kolisi, meanwhile, accepted the award on behalf of the SA Rugby Union for Federation of the Year, before he was named the People’s Choice Sports Star Of The Year, a result of the public vote.

"It’s always awkward getting an individual award when playing a team sport, but thank you to all my coaches and teammates and to all who support me," Kolisi said in his acceptance speach.

"Now, to all the men: Let’s talk about gender equality in sport. We (men) get all the money, but the women work has hard as we do. If we don’t speak up about it nothing will change. We (men) must use our platform to speak up for women."

Another Springbok World Cup winner, Makazole Mapimpi, won the Sportsman of the Year award, the Springboks won Team of the Year and Rassie Erasmus won Coach of the Year.

"Thank you so much, thanks to the coaches. This is because of the coaches … thanks to everyone," Mapimpi said.

Earlier, when accepting the Sportswoman of the Year award, Schoenmaker said: "What an honour. I always get the question, 'how much does my team contribute to my success?' Well, my team everyone is everyone supporting me and who has my back. So, it’s an easy question to answer. They are my success.

"This doesn’t feel real."

Siya and Rachel Kolisi (Gallo)
Siya and Rachel Kolisi (Gallo)

The full list of category award winners:

Sport Administrator of the Year

Ndumiso Njabulo Nyawose

National Federation of the Year

South African Rugby Union

Indigenous Games Team of the Year

KZN

Recreation Body of the Year

Local Surf Lounge Academy

Photographer of the Year

Roger Sedres

Journalist of the Year

Timothy Molobi

Newcomer of the Year

Minè De Klerk 

Team of the Year 

Springboks

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Pieter du Preez

Volunteer of the Year

Owen Gabaotswe

Coach of the Year 

Rassie Erasmus 

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability

Anrunè Liebenberg-Weyers 

Sportswoman of the Year

Tatjana Schoenmaker 

Sportsman of the Year

Makazole Mapimpi 

People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year

Siya Kolisi 

Sports Star of the Year

Tatjana Schoenmaker 

Minister’s Excellence Awards

Akona MakalimaXolile LetlakaBatshobinke SipukaMichelle JoubertVictor Manuel DeFreitas Gomes

Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award

Ntambi Ravele, Lynette Ferreira, Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe, Dan Setsedi, Norman ‘Pangaman’ Sekapane

Shield Of Jove

Bianca Buitendag, Ntando Mahlangu, Tatjana Schoenmaker

