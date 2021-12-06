1h ago

add bookmark

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa saddened by Aberdeen bus crash that claimed four lives

accreditation
Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa. (Photo: GCIS)
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa. (Photo: GCIS)
  • The national department of Sports, Arts and Culture has also offered its condolences to the families affected by Sunday's bus accident in Aberdeen.
  • The bus was on its way to Cape Town where three netball players and an official passed away in the accident.
  • The bus had two teams that were on their way to the National Netball Championships in Cape Town.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has also offered its condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the horrible Aberdeen bus accident.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape where a bus carrying 34 occupants, including a driver and his assistant, overturned on the R61.

The accident claimed the lives of three netball players and an official, while 25 other occupants were injured.

They were:

  • Nocamagu Mvunyiswa (Coach)
  • Phelo Charles (Player)
  • Indiphile Mfengu (Player)
  • Thabisile Maxikika (Player)

The bus was carrying two netball teams to the National Netball Championships in Cape Town, which have continued despite the tragedy.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa said the tragic passing of the netball players and the officials was a big loss to netball in South Africa.

"These athletes were destined to participate in one of the tournaments that were meant to select future stars ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup scheduled to take place in Cape Town," Mthethwa said.

"The tragic death of these athletes is indeed a serious blow to the nation and to netball, as a fast-growing sport."

The statement said deputy Sports Minister Nocawe Mafu and Eastern Cape Sports MEC will be engaging with the families of the injured and the deceased and will meet them on Wednesday. 

Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane led the candle light ceremony where the lives of the deceased were remembered at the National Championships on Monday.

Molokwane started the proceedings by encouraging those that were present to honour the four individuals who lost their lives on their way to Cape Town.

The ceremony was attended by all the teams including government officials from Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the Proteas, who are currently having a training camp in Stellenbosch ahead of the Quad Series in January.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netball south africanational championshipsaberdeennetball
loading... Live
South Africa A 249/7
India A 0
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5583 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 937 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 2911 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 4749 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo