Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa saddened by Aberdeen bus crash that claimed four lives

The national department of Sports, Arts and Culture has also offered its condolences to the families affected by Sunday's bus accident in Aberdeen.

The bus was on its way to Cape Town where three netball players and an official passed away in the accident.

The bus had two teams that were on their way to the National Netball Championships in Cape Town.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape where a bus carrying 34 occupants, including a driver and his assistant, overturned on the R61.

The accident claimed the lives of three netball players and an official, while 25 other occupants were injured.

They were:

Nocamagu Mvunyiswa (Coach)

Phelo Charles (Player)

Indiphile Mfengu (Player)

Thabisile Maxikika (Player)

The bus was carrying two netball teams to the National Netball Championships in Cape Town, which have continued despite the tragedy.

Netball tragedy leaves SA sports bosses heartbroken: 'We are shocked'. @Netball_SA. https://t.co/1yBWzAzSLL — Sport24 (@Sport24news) December 6, 2021

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa said the tragic passing of the netball players and the officials was a big loss to netball in South Africa.

"These athletes were destined to participate in one of the tournaments that were meant to select future stars ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup scheduled to take place in Cape Town," Mthethwa said.

"The tragic death of these athletes is indeed a serious blow to the nation and to netball, as a fast-growing sport."

The statement said deputy Sports Minister Nocawe Mafu and Eastern Cape Sports MEC will be engaging with the families of the injured and the deceased and will meet them on Wednesday.

Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane led the candle light ceremony where the lives of the deceased were remembered at the National Championships on Monday.

Molokwane started the proceedings by encouraging those that were present to honour the four individuals who lost their lives on their way to Cape Town.

The ceremony was attended by all the teams including government officials from Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the Proteas, who are currently having a training camp in Stellenbosch ahead of the Quad Series in January.