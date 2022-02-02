Veteran SA sports commentator Dumile Mateza dies

Veteran South African sports commentator Dumile Mateza died from cancer on Tuesday.

He was 62.

According to several local media reports, Mateza - nicknamed "Phesheya Phaya" - had been ill for some time.

Mateza's family confirmed his death in a statement to TimesLIVE:



"Our beloved succumbed to cancer on February 1 2022. His passing brings an end to a remarkable career in sports, news actuality and magazine broadcasting. Dumile will be sorely missed by his wife, children and extended family.

"The Mateza family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all who carried them during the time Dumile was fighting for his life. When a loved one passes on, we are never prepared for the pain and grief.

"Lala ngoxolo Nala."

Mateza, who was born in Kareedouw in the Eastern Cape, became popular as a versatile sports commentator at the SABC in the early 1980s.

The former schoolteacher was renowned for his versatility - he was able to commentate in different South African languages, namely IsiXhosa, Afrikaans and English.

Mateza will be remembered for doing commentary in Afrikaans during the 1995 Rugby World Cup which the Springboks memorably won when they beat the All Blacks 15-12 in the final at Ellis Park.

He was also a former Boxing South Africa (BSA) board member.

When news surfaced of Mateza's death on Tuesday night, tributes started pouring in from various pundits and fans on social media.

Dumile Mateza is a true South African Sports broadcast legend. Proficient (predominantly) in three languages behind the mic and across sporting codes, his talents and dedication opened doors for many of us. Rest well Nala. pic.twitter.com/kYqa2t6mUs — Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) February 2, 2022

RIP Dumile Mateza, jovial veteran of SA sports broadcasting. Industrious presence as we emerged from sporting isolation. — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) February 2, 2022

Saddened by the passing of the legendary broadcaster uDumile Mateza. Opened alot of doors for many of us in this industry without even knowing. will remember him as someone who didn't back down, stood in what he believed even if was unpopular to many. Rest in peace Nala ?? pic.twitter.com/9EszpeqlFR — Mluleki Ntsabo (@ntsabomluleki) February 2, 2022

RIP to sports broadcaster and commentator Dumile Mateza. One of the reasons I'm able to sit in a sports anchoring chair in broadcasting today. Your style and versatility was something to behold. You've left a mark. — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) February 2, 2022

Dumile Mateza has died. Ubiquitous on the sporting scene during my days in South Africa. A cracking fella. pic.twitter.com/eP1vLjUGQe — Martin Gillingham (@MartGillingham) February 1, 2022