2h ago

add bookmark

Veteran SA sports commentator Dumile Mateza dies

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dumile Mateza. (Gallo Images)
Dumile Mateza. (Gallo Images)

Veteran South African sports commentator Dumile Mateza died from cancer on Tuesday.

He was 62.

According to several local media reports, Mateza - nicknamed "Phesheya Phaya" - had been ill for some time.

Mateza's family confirmed his death in a statement to TimesLIVE:

"Our beloved succumbed to cancer on February 1 2022. His passing brings an end to a remarkable career in sports, news actuality and magazine broadcasting. Dumile will be sorely missed by his wife, children and extended family.

"The Mateza family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all who carried them during the time Dumile was fighting for his life. When a loved one passes on, we are never prepared for the pain and grief.

"Lala ngoxolo Nala."

Mateza, who was born in Kareedouw in the Eastern Cape, became popular as a versatile sports commentator at the SABC in the early 1980s.

The former schoolteacher was renowned for his versatility -  he was able to commentate in different South African languages, namely IsiXhosa, Afrikaans and English.

Mateza will be remembered for doing commentary in Afrikaans during the 1995 Rugby World Cup which the Springboks memorably won when they beat the All Blacks 15-12 in the final at Ellis Park.

He was also a former Boxing South Africa (BSA) board member.

When news surfaced of Mateza's death on Tuesday night, tributes started pouring in from various pundits and fans on social media.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sabcdumile matezaherman mostert
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6587 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1044 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3597 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5618 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo