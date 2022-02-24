2012 Junior Springbok skipper retires: What happened to the rest of that title-winning team?

Former Baby Bok captain Wiaan Liebenberg's imminent retirement is another chapter in the 2012 World Championship-winning team's complicated legacy.

Several classy players emerged from that vintage, notably Pieter-Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff and Jan Serfontein.

But it's also notable that 10 of the 31-man squad retired prematurely.

Wiaan Liebenberg was the last Junior Springbok captain to lift the Under-20 World Championship trophy back in 2012 after they memorably beat the All Blacks 21-16 in the final at Newlands.

It's little wonder then that the 29-year-old's announcement that he'll retire at the end of the current season elicited a fair bit of attention.

In fact, Liebenberg's decision is another chapter in what is now becoming a complicated legacy for Dawie Theron's successful vintage.

While various members of that 31-man squad have become very accomplished players, no less than 10 have now retired prematurely to illustrate vividly again that there are no guarantees in the professional game.

Sport24 takes a look at what has become of team's members.

15 - DILLYN LEYDS

The utility back, known for his ability to deliver some dazzling moments, became a Stormers stalwart and played 10 Tests for the Springboks.

He's currently a valued member of French giants La Rochelle, whom he joined in 2020.

14 - RAYMOND RHULE

Despite polarising opinion on whether he was good enough to play for the Springboks in seven Tests, the silky winger was a highly reliable performer at Super Rugby level for the Cheetahs and Stormers.

After moving to Grenoble in France in mid-2018, Rhule brilliantly resurrected his career, earning a move to La Rochelle and becoming a key player for the club.

13 - KOBUS VAN WYK

Pressed into service for the 2012 final because of injuries to others despite having made no previous appearances in the tournament, Van Wyk has forged a reputation as a solid player at franchise level.

He was reliable for both the Stormers and Sharks, but showcased a pleasingly refined side to his game when he was unexpectedly handed a contract by the Hurricanes to play in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Those performances earned him his current gig at Leicester in England.

12 - JAN SERFONTEIN

Named World Rugby's Junior Player of the Year for his exploits in 2012, the dynamic but enigmatic midfielder never reached the greatness he seemed destined for.

Though he's played 35 Tests, the last of them came in 2017 before he took up a controversial offer with Montpellier, a move that - in hindsight - has done little to take his game to new heights.

11 - TSHOTSHO MBOVANE

Regarded as a prodigy at school, Mbovane became another high-profile example of the local system not looking after promising black players.

Saddled with on-field and off-field challenges, he left the game between 2016 and 2018 before being handed a lifeline at Pretoria's International Rugby Institute, where he played club rugby for Naka Bulls and became a coach for the IRI's sevens teams.

He's established a foundation to tackle youth unemployment.

10 - HANDRE POLLARD

Still only 18 at the 2012 edition, he went on to play in no less than three tournaments.

An international at 20 already, Pollard has entrenched himself as the Springboks' first-choice, World Cup-winning pivot.

9 - VIAN VAN DER WATT

A nuggety halfback with a curly mop of hair, he scored one of the Boks' tries in the final.

After excelling as a junior for the Lions, he hopped between the Leopards, EP and Boland before calling it quits in 2018 to use his finance degree to work for Liberty.

8 - FABIAN BOOYSEN

He bided his time in the Lions' system dutifully and looked set to be rewarded when he broke into the senior team in 2015.

A willing fringe player, Booysen at times even looked like a successor to Warren Whiteley in the No 8 jersey before the Lions' pronounced contract-cutting exercise of 2018 saw him being released.

He played a bit for SWD, but retired from the game in 2019.

7 - PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT

Arguably the most celebrated member of the team.

Having already made major strides at the Sharks, he returned to the Stormers and laid the foundation for a Springbok career that gradually ascended into stardom.

His exploits in 2019's World Cup-winning year led to him being named World Player of the Year and he's currently in Japan playing for Toyota Verblitz.

6 - WIAAN LIEBENBERG

Following his exploits, Liebenberg found himself stuck in a saturated pecking order at Loftus, which prompted him to move to Montpellier.

A consistent performer, he chose to devoted the second half of his French adventure to La Rochelle, where he'll make his swansong this year.

5 - RUAN BOTHA

He forged his reputation as an underrated but accomplished second rower early.

Avoiding the Lions relegation malaise back at the end of 2012, Botha found the grass wasn't always greener at the Stormers before a move to Durban saw him emerge as a good player.

He joined Japan's Kubota Spears, interspersing that with a season at London Irish, before returning to Asia.

4 - PAUL WILLEMSE

The burly lock made waves when he first signed a lucrative contract with the Bulls almost immediately after his 2012 exploits, only to stay for about 18 months before receiving an even bigger offer from Grenoble in France.

He then decided to qualify for France and has since played 20 Tests.

3 - MAKS VAN DYK

He became a viral sensation when he cheekily asked French President Emmanuel Macron for citizenship during a pre-match introduction while still playing for Toulouse.

Van Dyk would eventually get his passport three months later.

After a few shuffles early in his senior career, he settled down to become one of the most feared scrummagers in the local game for the Cheetahs and earned his gig in France.

He currently turns out for Pau.

2 - MARK PRETORIUS

Hampered by a compelling trio of hookers in Malcolm Marx, Robbie Coetzee and Akker van der Merwe joining the Lions, he only made two senior appearances before making the trek south to join SWD.

He was then brought home by Pumas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg, but didn't make much of an impression.

Pretorius called it quits at the end of 2017 and has since become an abattoir manager in Barberton.

1- STEVEN KITSHOFF

The "Spicy Plum" has become one of the Springboks' finest modern props, complementing his loyalty to the Stormers by gaining valuable insights during a two-year stint at Bordeaux in France.

He's currently co-captain in the URC for the Cape franchise.

SQUAD MEMBERS WHO HAVE ALSO RETIRED:

Paul Jordaan was a gifted winger and centre beset by injuries throughout his career. He was a hit in France with La Rochelle between 2016 and 2019 before retiring to return to the family farm.

William Small-Smith was forced to call it day last year after widespread medical consultation advised him that his history with concussion made it dangerous for him to continue being a Cheetahs stalwart.

Abrie Griessel was Van der Watt's understudy at scrumhalf. He managed to gain a spot in Munster's academy in 2016 and even made his senior debut in the PRO12 as a replacement. After a short stint with the Pumas in 2018, he took up farming and started a farming clothing range.

Jason Thomas started at hooker early in the tournament. His rugby career didn't last long afterwards.

Marais Schmidt has become a player agent after an unfulfilled, short senior career at the Lions, Griquas and Bulls.

Travis Ismaiel was one of the high-profile returnees for the Bulls when Jake White took charge, but a chronic shoulder problem meant the Bok winger had to step away last year.

SQUAD MEMBERS STILL PLAYING:

Oli Kebble (Prop, Glasgow and Scotland); Allan Dell (Prop, London Irish and Scotland); Braam Steyn (Flanker, Benetton and Italy); Khaya Majola (Prop, Dijon); Franco Marais (Hooker, Docomo Red Hurricanes); Shaun Adendorff (Flanker, Nevers); Dean Hammond (Wing, Ealing)