4 nations to duel for final Rugby World Cup spot

World Rugby's final qualifying tournament to complete the field for the 2023 Rugby World Cup will take place at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai from 6-18 November.

Nineteen teams have already qualified for the showpiece event to be held in France between 8 September and 28 October 2023.

Four nations - Hong Kong (Asia/Pacific 2), Kenya (Africa 2), Portugal (Europe 3) and USA (Americas 3) - will battle it out for the 20th and final spot.

The qualifying tournament will be played over three match days, with the four teams to face each other in a round-robin format.

The team with the most competition points will secure the last place at World Cup, joining Pool C contestants Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont commented: "There is only one remaining ticket for Rugby World Cup 2023, and it will all come down to a fantastic final qualification tournament hosted in Dubai this November. The four participating teams have proven their worth during a challenging qualifying process that started in March 2021 and they will give their absolute best to join the France 2023 adventure. Rugby fans worldwide can expect an outstanding and hard-fought tournament.

"We are also delighted to partner with Dubai for this important milestone. Dubai and its Sevens Stadium are an iconic rugby stronghold and represent an ideal and neutral location for teams coming from the four corners of the globe, with world-class infrastructures for teams to perform."

Pools for 2023 Rugby World Cup:

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, final qualifying winner

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile