Additional British & Irish Lions Series tickets set to go on sale

A second portion of tickets for matches in next year's British & Irish Lions Series has become available to South African residents and they go on general sale on a first-come-first-served basis.

Tickets to see the British & Irish Lions take on South Africa 'A', a special South African Invitational team as well as the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls are available for as little as R100.

Sales have reopened following the reconciliation of the ballot process, which saw the three Test matches oversubscribed by as much as 574%.

Those who were unlucky enough to miss out in the ballot have been notified by email of the second chance of purchasing tickets to provincial matches featuring the Lions.

Those tickets can be purchased from 10:00 on Wednesday, 17 November via www.lionstour2021.co.za.

"We had a tremendous uptake when the ballot opened; with the 'sold out' signs going up for the tests and close to sold out for the provincial matches," said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

"Now that those sales have been confirmed we can put the balance of the tickets into the market to give more people the chance to be part of this once-in-a-decade experience.

"Lions tours of South Africa come around less frequently than do Rugby World Cups. They are occasions that make rugby history in the biggest way. This is another chance to be part of the magic."

The British & Irish Lions play their opening match against the Stormers in Cape Town on 3 July, in what will be the first international rugby match at the Cape Town Stadium.

Before the three Tests, the Lions will also visit Port Elizabeth (against a South Africa Invitational team on 7 July), Durban (Sharks on 10 July), Nelspruit (South Africa 'A' on 14 July) and Pretoria (Bulls on 17 July).

Tickets for these matches start at R100 (for Nelspruit and Port Elizabeth), and R250 for the three encounters against the franchise teams in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

General ticket sales for the first five matches will open on Wednesday, 18 November at 10:00 (SA time) at www.lionstour2021.co.za.

Full tour schedule:

Saturday, 3 July: British & Irish Lions v Stormers - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Wednesday, 7 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa 'Invitational' - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Saturday, 10 July: British & Irish Lions v Sharks - Kings Park, Durban

Wednesday, 14 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa 'A' Team - Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Saturday, 17 July: British & Irish Lions v Bulls - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, 24 July (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday, 31 July (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday, 7 August (third Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

- SA Rugby