British & Irish Lions

50m ago

add bookmark

Bok assistant coach backs SA franchises to test British Lions in tour games

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deon Davids (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Deon Davids (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

After their impressive display against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, winning 56-14, the British and Irish Lions laid down a marker of what other South African franchise teams can expect when they face them.

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids believes, however, that franchises that are still to face the tourists have what it takes to push them all the way. 

Speaking to media on Sunday, Davids said that the likes of the Sharks, Stormers and Bulls not only have the talent but excellent coaches that will prepare their teams accordingly. 

"I think the other franchises will now have quite a good idea of what is expected and what is going to come their way," said Davids.

"I believe we have the talent in the franchises to live up to that. We have the coaching personnel and I think the coaches will take note of that and prepare according to that."

Davids was impressed with what he saw from the Lions as they beat their South African namesakes 56-14 with winger Josh Adams helping himself to four tries.

"It might take some time to get used to it but I believe they [the franchises] will be competitive in the games against the British and Irish Lions when they play them," he said. 

The Lions will also face a South African 'A' outfit during the tour but up next, they face the Sharks on Wednesday at Ellis Park. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
british and irish lionsdeon davidsrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15516 votes
Cricket
12% - 4780 votes
Football
19% - 7192 votes
Athletics
3% - 1021 votes
Boxing
1% - 384 votes
Cycling
2% - 943 votes
Golf
5% - 1957 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3376 votes
Tennis
4% - 1404 votes
Water sports
1% - 356 votes
American sports
1% - 486 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun 2021

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo