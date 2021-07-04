Bok assistant coach backs SA franchises to test British Lions in tour games

After their impressive display against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, winning 56-14, the British and Irish Lions laid down a marker of what other South African franchise teams can expect when they face them.



Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids believes, however, that franchises that are still to face the tourists have what it takes to push them all the way.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Davids said that the likes of the Sharks, Stormers and Bulls not only have the talent but excellent coaches that will prepare their teams accordingly.

"I think the other franchises will now have quite a good idea of what is expected and what is going to come their way," said Davids.

"I believe we have the talent in the franchises to live up to that. We have the coaching personnel and I think the coaches will take note of that and prepare according to that."

Davids was impressed with what he saw from the Lions as they beat their South African namesakes 56-14 with winger Josh Adams helping himself to four tries.

"It might take some time to get used to it but I believe they [the franchises] will be competitive in the games against the British and Irish Lions when they play them," he said.

The Lions will also face a South African 'A' outfit during the tour but up next, they face the Sharks on Wednesday at Ellis Park.