Bok assistant coach urges referee Ben O'Keeffe to be fair and look after player safety

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has asked for fair officiating and treatment for Saturday's second Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus criticised the standard of officiating in the first Test the Springboks lost 22-17.

Former referee Freek Burger also pleaded for consistent and controlled adjudicating in Test matches.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has laid down the gauntlet for Saturday's second Test referee in Ben O'Keeffe, imploring the New Zealander to be fair and look after the safety of the players.

In what has been a frenzied two days after SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus's leaked video that highlighted Australian referee's Nic Berry's flawed officiating, all eyes will be on how O'Keefe will adjudicate the second Test between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions.

O'Keeffe was an assistant referee in last week's 22-17 win for the Lions, but Erasmus, maybe cleverly, didn't pull up his performance.

Regardless though, O'Keeffe will be forced to walk on eggshells, especially when World Rugby took a dim view of Erasmus's video that also infuriated Rugby Australia.

Stick didn't call out O'Keeffe's name, in the same way he didn't mention Lions coach Warren Gatland, but said they can't have a situation where a scrum leads to an injury.

He cited a scrum where Lions flank Tom Curry scrummed in and got Springbok loosehead prop Retshegofaditswe "Ox" Nche into a terrible position.

"Whoever runs the game needs to ensure that the rules of the game are thoroughly applied and not selectively interpreted," Stick said.

"The safety of the players is of utmost importance in the game and referees are there to protect the players.

"Where have you seen a team scrum with four front-rowers while the other has three? Ox is now injured because of that.

"That's something we've never seen and if World Rugby has a new set of rules, they need to let us know about them.

With Springbok captain Siya Kolisi confirming Erasmus's assertion that he wasn't treated with the respect he deserved from Berry, Stick said that element of the game needs to return as it forms part of a fair contest.

"Respect is important and Siya understands that respect underpins a lot of the things we do as a team," Stick said.

"Respect will forever be important and the respect that Siya shows is very high. You never see our players chirping the ref.

"You can't have one team playing in the mud and not adhering to rules while the other is trying their best to do so."

Former Test referee and citing commissioner Freek Burger not only asked for clarity, consistency, and control from match officials, but also urged them to be more accountable.

However, he shied away from criticising a match official directly.

"It's not nice judging a referee because I've been there, but you also need to have a clear conscience at the end of a game and be able to apologise when they make a mistake," Burger told Sport24.

"There's not only pressure on one official but four to make a decision. Remember, the referee is the sole judge of facts and law.

"My main concern is how the game is being managed and if you can't manage and control discipline, then you've got a big problem.

"It's either you're consistent bad or consistent good while also treating the teams in the same way, but that's always not easy to do."

Kick-off is at 18:00 on Saturday.



Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions

15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 14 Anthony Watson (England), 13 Chris Harris (Scotland), 12 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland) 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 1 Mako Vunipola (England)

Substitutes: 16 Ken Owens (Wales), 17 Rory Sutherland (Scotland) 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 20 Taulupe Faletau (Wales), 21 Ali Price (Scotland), 22 Owen Farrell (England), 23 Elliot Daly (England)