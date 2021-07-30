British & Irish Lions

1h ago

add bookmark

Bok captain Kolisi says he felt 'disrespected' by ref Nic Berry in first Test

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Siya Kolisi. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi admitted to not getting the respect he felt he deserved from first Test referee Nic Berry.
  • Kolisi's assertion confirmed the contents of SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus's video claiming Berry wasn't communicating well with Kolisi.
  • Kolisi said they are under pressure to win the second Test against the British & Irish Lions on Saturday to square the series.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said Australian match official Nic Berry didn't give him the necessary respect and leeway to communicate effectively during last week's first Test between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions.

Berry's handling of the game and how he communicated with Kolisi came in for microscopic scrutiny in SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus's 62-minute video.

While Erasmus's video raised the attention of World Rugby and Rugby Australia, it's put a lot of pressure on New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe, who will be in charge of Saturday's second Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions.

Kolisi said all he expected from O'Keeffe was fairness and balanced communication.

"I didn't feel respected and I feel I wasn't given a fair opportunity," Kolisi said.

"It's a new game and a new ref. I hope Ben will give a fair opportunity for both captains and that's all that's asked for."

Kolisi's temperature was raised when a British journalist asked him how he was disrespected by Berry, but quickly composed himself by saying his focus has shifted to Saturday's must-win Test.

"Did you watch the video? You need to watch the video and ask the question again and it's something I don't want to go into," Kolisi said.

"I'm looking to forget about it, but I didn't get the full access to the referee and if you watch the video, you'll see what I'm talking about.

"I can't change anything now and my focus is on the game and that's where I'm looking towards now."

Kolisi though admitted they are under pressure to overturn the 1-0 series deficit the British & Irish Lions accrued through the 22-17 success in the first Test.

"There is pressure, but we need to focus on what we can do and what we can control," Kolisi said.

"We've made sure that we'll fix the mistakes that we've made in the game during the game and we saw where we went wrong.

"If I told you there was no pressure, that wouldn't be correct, but we're looking forward to the game because we love what we do."

Kick-off is at 18:00 on Saturday.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions:

15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 14 Anthony Watson (England), 13 Chris Harris (Scotland), 12 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland) 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 1 Mako Vunipola (England)

Substitutes: 16 Ken Owens (Wales), 17 Rory Sutherland (Scotland) 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 20 Taulupe Faletau (Wales), 21 Ali Price (Scotland), 22 Owen Farrell (England), 23 Elliot Daly (England)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbritish and irish lions toursiya kolisitowncaperugby
loading... Live
Western Province 13
Bulls 17
View More
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
54% - 3361 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
28% - 1763 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 1135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis

4h ago

SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius...

16h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius qualifies for semis, Brad Tandy crashes out
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1

7h ago

SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1
Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

6h ago

Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

13h ago

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment

8h ago

Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment
Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker:...

8h ago

Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You're an absolute star!'
Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's...

11h ago

Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's indescribable'
Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m...

10h ago

Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m hurdles
Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't...

14h ago

Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't seem real'
SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo

15h ago

SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo
SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'

29 Jul

SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'
David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future

29 Jul

David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future
Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'

29 Jul

Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

29 Jul

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’

14h ago

Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’
Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning

29 Jul

Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning
Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'

29 Jul

Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo