34m ago

Bok flank upbeat ahead of Lions series despite another injury setback

Sport24 staff
Marcell Coetzee in action for Ulster.
Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Despite his latest injury setback, Springbok flank Marcell Coetzee is confident that he'll be available to play if called upon for the series against the British & Irish Lions.

Coetzee suffered a hamstring injury playing for Ulster in the PRO14 against Leinster last weekend and the injury is expected to keep him out for up to three months.

The 29-year-old has had an injury-plagued career - he missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup due to a knee injury and an ankle injury kept him out of the 2019 edition.

There have been more knee injuries while at Ulster but his latest setback will not require surgery, meaning there's a chance he could still prove his fitness in the Rainbow Cup when he joins the Bulls in July.

South Africa's series against the Lions is scheduled for July-August.

"This is obviously not someone one calls for," Coetzee told Afrikaans weekly Rapport. "But I am very positive that I will be ready by mid-June, depending on how the recovery process goes.

"I will play a few games in the Rainbow Cup. That way I can throw my name into the hat [for Springbok selection].

"I have had a similar injury to my left leg. With good rehabilitation and rest, it will recover nicely."

Coetzee has played 30 Tests for the Springboks between 2012 and 2019.

He represented the Sharks between 2011 and 2016 before a short stint with Honda Heat in the Japanese Top League. He then moved to Ulster in 2016.

