11m ago

Bok squad for Lions series to be announced on 5 June, Friday night lights for Georgia Tests

Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus
Gallo Images
  • SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said the Springbok squad for the British and Irish Lions series will be announced on 5 June.
  • The squad will consist of 45 players who will form part of the Springbok group and the South African 'A' squad that'll play against the British and Irish Lions on 14 July.
  • The Georgia Tests will be played on Fridays (2 and 9 July) to avoid clashing with the British and Irish Lions provincial matches. 

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said the Springbok squad for the British and Irish Lions Test series will be announced on 5 June.

The Springboks will play two Tests against Georgia at venues to be announced before embarking on the critical three-match series against the British and Irish Lions.

The Georgia Tests will take place on the weekends on 2 and 9 July respectively so that they don't clash with the British and Irish Lions matches against the Lions at Ellis Park (3 July) and the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld (10 July).

Erasmus said the squad will be 45-strong and will consist of both the Springbok unit and the South Africa 'A' side that will also play against the British and Irish Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on 14 July.

"The matches will be on the Friday nights so that they don't clash with the provincial British and Irish Lions games on the Saturday and we're awaiting for those Test match venues to be announced," Erasmus said. 

