British & Irish Lions

53m ago

add bookmark

Boks provide updates on Mapimpi, Le Roux as British & Irish Lions series draws near

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Makazole Mapimpi (Getty)
Makazole Mapimpi (Getty)

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has provided updates on Willie le Roux and Makazole Mapimpi ahead of next Saturday's first Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town. 

Neither player featured in Saturday's fixture that saw a Bok-heavy South Africa 'A' side go down 17-14 to the Bulls

Le Roux suffered a hamstring strain in Wednesday's SA 'A' clash against the British Lions, while Mapimpi is one of a number of star Boks including Siya Kolisi, Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Lood de Jager and Frans Steyn who have been recovering from Covid-19 infection. 

Mapimpi, though, has not featured in either of the two SA 'A' matches or the Springboks' Test against Georgia back on 2 July, and the concern is that the 2019 World Cup final hero would come back into the set-up cold and severely lacking in game time. 

In addressing Mapimpi and the other Boks who are recovering from Covid, Nienaber said a number of factors would determine who would be considered for selection. 

"It will depend on physical readiness and if he gets through his Covid protocols," said Nienaber.

"He's got a race to get out of his quarantine and get a return to play [clearance], and then we must make a decision. 

"Is he one of the guys that we have worked with? What is his conditioning and how does he train and where is he in terms of GPS stats?

"Then we must make an informed decision on that.

"There are some players who have been in our squad for 18 to 26 Test matches and obviously they have a good understanding of what we're trying to do and how our system works. That will probably count for them."

Nienaber confirmed that Le Roux, meanwhile, had provided positive feedback. 

"I spoke to Willie this morning and he said he feels fine," said Nienaber. 

"We will have to reassess and get a medical on him and all the injuries from Wednesday and today."

If Le Roux is unable to start at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July, then Aphelele Fassi would be a popular choice to wear the No 15 jersey. 

"We wouldn't have added Aphelele to the squad if we didn't think he was good enough, but there are still a lot of things he needs to [work on]," Nienaber explained.

"It's not because he's not good enough, it's just that it takes some getting used to the way we do things in our team and structures.

"The more he is in our environment, the more he will learn. He is definitely a proper talent for the future and I'm sure that if we had to press on his button, he'd be ready to go."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbritish & irish lionswillie le rouxmakazole mapimpicape townrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 16206 votes
Cricket
12% - 4926 votes
Football
18% - 7379 votes
Athletics
3% - 1079 votes
Boxing
1% - 403 votes
Cycling
2% - 990 votes
Golf
5% - 2030 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3512 votes
Tennis
4% - 1473 votes
Water sports
1% - 378 votes
American sports
1% - 496 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

6h ago

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

8h ago

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

12h ago

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo