British & Irish Lions

54m ago

add bookmark

British and Irish Lions' Hogg denies biting Springbok Le Roux

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stuart Hogg, Willie le Roux (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Stuart Hogg, Willie le Roux (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

British and Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg on Sunday denied that he bit South Africa counterpart Willie le Roux during the second Test in Cape Town.

The accusation followed inconclusive footage of an altercation between the backs during the match, which the Springboks won 27-9 to level the series ahead of the August 7 third Test decider.

"Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in the game," Scot Hogg said in a statement.

"I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I have always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.

"Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win yesterday.

"The squad is hurting after the defeat, but it is all to play for next week. It is going to be a cup final and everyone is going to be up for it."

The citing window for disciplinary action has been extended to 24 hours, meaning the authorities have until late on Sunday to announce any charges.

Others who could face action include Lions lock Maro Itoje and Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.

A video clip shows Itoje kneeling on the chest and neck area of South Africa centre Damian de Allende.

Kolbe could be cited after escaping a red card for taking out Conor Murray in the air, as could De Klerk for a no-arms high tackle on the Lions' scrumhalf.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stuart hoggwillie le rouxrugby
loading... Live
Kaizer Chiefs 0
Orlando Pirates 0
View More
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
55% - 3622 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
27% - 1796 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 1162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

1h ago

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

2h ago

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 9: Just 0.04 seconds between Akani Simbine and a podium...

2h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 9: Just 0.04 seconds between Akani Simbine and a podium place in 100m final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

6h ago

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

5h ago

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

6h ago

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

12h ago

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

31 Jul

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

31 Jul

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

31 Jul

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

31 Jul

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

31 Jul

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

31 Jul

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo

31 Jul

SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo