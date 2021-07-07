British & Irish Lions

British & Irish Lions' Sharks fixture now in doubt as tourists reveal positive Covid-19 case

Sport24 staff
British & Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. (Photo by Robert Perry/PA Images via Getty Images)
Wednesday night's clash between the British & Irish Lions and the Sharks has been pushed back by an hour - from 19:00 to 20:00 - as the tourists await the results of round of Covid-19 testing. 

This comes after the Lions confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that a member of management had tested positive for the virus. 

The individual and four other close contacts - two players and two further members of staff - are now in isolation at the team hotel in Johannesburg. 

If this latest round of testing produces more positive cases, then the fixture could be scrapped. 

"The delay is to accommodate the return of PCR test results from the tourists’ squad following the return of a positive test for COVID-19 among the management team, following a lateral flow test as part of the Tour screening programme which took place on Wednesday 7 July," a statement from the Lions read. 

"All members of the touring party have since been PCR tested.  

"This evening’s game against the Sharks at Emirates Airline Park will still take place provided the subsequent round of PCR testing returns negative results later today.

"The kick-off has been pushed back to allow for the testing process to be completed."

This is the latest development in what has been a disastrous two days for the tour. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Springboks were forced to cancel Friday night's Test against Georgia - also scheduled for Ellis Park - with testing confirming 12 positive Covid-19 cases in the Springbok camp while Georgia had four. 

On Tuesday, meanwhile, the tour match between the Bulls and the British Lions scheduled for Saturday at Loftus was also postponed following four positive test results in the Bulls camp.

The first Test between the Springboks and British Lions is due to take place at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July, but given the spread of Covid-19 and the current situation in South Africa, the series is now drowning in uncertainty. 

Teams:

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Reniel Hugo, 21 Dylan Richardson, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Anthony Volmink

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams (Wales), 14 Anthony Watson (England), 13 Elliot Daly (England), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Gareth Davies (Wales), 8 Sam Simmonds (England), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Josh Navidi (Wales), 5 Adam Beard (Wales), 4 Iain Henderson (captain, Ireland), 3 Zander Fagerson (Scotland), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 1 Mako Vunipola (England)

Substitutes:16 Ken Owens (Wales), 17 Rory Sutherland (Scotland), 18 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 19 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 20 Jack Conan (Ireland), 21 Conor Murray (Ireland), 22 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 23 Chris Harris (Scotland)

