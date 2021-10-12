British & Irish Lions

31m ago

add bookmark

British & Irish Lions to explore potential women's team

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA Rugby has been lobbying government for months for the right to have fans attend the Springboks’ three test matches against the British & Irish Lions. Photo: Getty
SA Rugby has been lobbying government for months for the right to have fans attend the Springboks’ three test matches against the British & Irish Lions. Photo: Getty

The British & Irish Lions have set up a feasibility group led by former Lions star Ieuan Evans to explore the possibility of setting up a women's team.

Lions tours bring together the best male players from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland to face New Zealand, Australia and South Africa every four years but there is no women's equivalent.

Former Wales winger Evans, a veteran of three Lions tours, will chair a 13-strong steering group including rugby administrators, business leaders, coaches and players.

Evans said the women's game was experiencing "unprecedented growth around the world".

"A women's Lions team is a big opportunity for the women's game, and I am looking forward to working with the steering group to assess its viability," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: "A women's Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women's set-up.

"Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women's rugby calendar will need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration."

The British & Irish Lions men's team lost their most recent series 2-1 to the Springboks earlier in the year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
british & irish lionsrugby
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
40% - 2000 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 346 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 860 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
37% - 1846 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo