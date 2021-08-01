British & Irish Lions

54m ago

add bookmark

British Lions prop Sinckler cited for biting after 2nd Test

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kyle Sinckler (Gallo)
Kyle Sinckler (Gallo)

British and Irish Lions replacement prop forward Kyle Sinckler has been cited for an alleged biting incident during the second Test against the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.

World Rugby announced on Sunday that Sinckler will attend an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday for a foul play incident which happened in the 64th minute of the match, nine minutes after Sinckler replaced Tadhg Furlong.

According to the statement, it is the only citing to emerge from a full review of the match, won 27-9 by the Springboks, in which several incidents were highlighted in media reports and on social media.

Sinckler's alleged transgression appears not to have been noticed by most observers.

There had been speculation that Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk might be cited for taking out a player in the air and a no-arms tackle respectively.

Lions fullback Stuart Hogg earlier issued a statement denying an allegation that he had bitten Springbok counterpart Willie le Roux, while images of lock Maro Itoje putting his knee on the neck of Springbok centre Damian de Allende were posted on social media.

Sinckler's video conference hearing will be chaired by Adam Casselden SC of Australia who will be joined by former Australian international players David Croft and John Langford.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbritish & irish lionskyle sincklerrugby
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
55% - 3648 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
27% - 1804 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 1162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

5h ago

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 9: Just 0.04 seconds between Akani Simbine and a podium...

7h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 9: Just 0.04 seconds between Akani Simbine and a podium place in 100m final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

7h ago

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

11h ago

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

9h ago

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

10h ago

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

16h ago

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

31 Jul

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

31 Jul

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

31 Jul

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

31 Jul

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

31 Jul

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

31 Jul

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo

31 Jul

SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo