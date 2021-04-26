Bryan Habana picks Springbok starting XV for Lions series ... with a flyhalf surprise

Springbok legend Bryan Habana has picked his Springbok starting line-up for the British & Irish Lions series, taking into account the current injury situation and player availability.

The tour is set to to be going ahead on South African soil with the Lions playing three Tests against the world champion Boks from 24 July to 7 August.

In a Twitter video posted by World Rugby, Habana went through from No 1 - No 15 and picked his side.

The biggest surprise came at flyhalf, where Habana said he would pick Stormers playmaker Damian Willemse - and not Elton Jantjies - to stand in for the injured Handre Pollard.

Habana said he would continue to back Siya Kolisi as national captain while flank Marcell Coetzee, who is returning to South Africa to play for the Bulls, would also be included.

Bryan Habana's Springbok starting XV for 1st Lions Test:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Marcell Coetzee, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff