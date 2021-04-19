British & Irish Lions

Cape Town and Johannesburg could host entire British Lions series - report

Sport24 staff
Bio-bubbles in Cape Town and Johannesburg will reportedly be used to host the entire British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa this year. 

It will mean a drastic change to the initial tour scheduling, which was to see the Lions play matches in Gqeberha, Durban, Nelspruit and Pretoria before the Test series got underway on 24 July. 

According to a report in The Telegraph, in which Lions head coach Warren Gatland was quoted over the weekend, the entire tour will now be split between Cape Town and Johannesburg. 

SA Rugby and tournament organisers have yet to confirm anything, but Sport24 understands that discussions are ongoing with the various unions that would be impacted by the change. 

"I'm not 100 percent sure, but my understanding at the moment is that the games will be on the same dates as the original tour was, and it will be three Tests," he said. 

"It looks like it will be in two venues, so starting potentially in Johannesburg, then three games in Cape Town, with the first Test there, and then the second and third Test back in Johannesburg."

That would see the first Test take place at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July with the second and third Tests played in Johannesburg on July 31 and August 7. 

In addition to the three Tests, the Lions are also set to play tour matches against the Stormers, an SA Invitational side, the Sharks, South Africa 'A' and the Bulls.

Those matches, according to the report, would now all be split between Johannesburg and Cape Town. 

SA Rugby, meanwhile, are desperately trying to secure fan attendance at stadiums for the tour and they are continuing their proposals to government. 

