British & Irish Lions

1h ago

add bookmark

Clive Woodward calls on World Rugby to 'act now' against Rassie Erasmus

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Clive Woodward (Getty)
Clive Woodward (Getty)

Former England and British & Irish Lions coach Clive Woodward has again taken a swipe at SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Woodward twice criticised Erasmus last week, suggesting he should take a backseat and allow allow Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber to take full control of the team's management reigns. Woodward also said Erasmus' comments on social media was proving a "bad distraction" for the Springboks in the ongoing Lions series.

Erasmus then took the unprecedented step by making a 62-minute video in which he hit out at the officiating in the first Test which the Lions won 22-17.

The Boks bounced back to win the second Test 27-9 at the weekend and Woodward was again left perturbed by Erasmus.

In a column for The Daily Mail, Woodward said he stood by his view that World Rugby should ban Erasmus from running the lines as a "water boy".

"Two days before the second Test, he put out an hour-long video criticising last week's referee Nic Berry and his decisions - most of which I thought Berry got right, by the way," Woodward wrote.

"It was a character assassination and also put Saturday's referee Ben O'Keeffe on notice, as well as next week's official Mathieu Raynal."

Woodward, who won the 2003 World Cup as England coach, said Erasmus' antics "should never be allowed".

"It is not part of rugby, and Erasmus knows it because in his video he pointedly invited World Rugby to ban him. His comments were intended to have a disruptive and intimidating effect ahead of the Test and in his mind his job was done. This was the perfect opportunity for World Rugby, the 'non-governing' body, to demonstrate who runs the game. They are allowing a shocking precedent to be set."

Woodward added that Erasmus' video was one-sided as he only highlighted errors that went against South Africa.

"There would have been more validity in his plea for consistency if he also highlighted some of the Bok misdemeanours, and the timing and direct attack on Berry was pretty transparent. It was all too personal.

"What I do expect is for World Rugby to be strong on coaches and directors of rugby swarming all over the pitch - and to act now."

The Springboks-British & Irish Lions series is now level heading into Saturday's final encounter at Cape Town Stadium.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbritish & irish lionsrassie erasmusclive woodwardrugby
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
56% - 3750 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
27% - 1810 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
17% - 1162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk in action for Team SA

38m ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk in action for Team SA
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated though all South Africans

5h ago

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated though all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

31 Jul

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

31 Jul

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

31 Jul

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

31 Jul

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

31 Jul

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

31 Jul

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo