Covid blow for Bok duo ahead of Georgia Test: 'They were definitely in the mix for selection'

The third squad member that tested positive for coronavirus, Vincent Koch, was an outside shout as he'd only arrived in camp on Saturday.

On Monday, signs were that the Covid situation could get worse after SA Rugby cancelled its media engagements on the day.

World Cup-winning Springbok duo Sbu Nkosi and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who tested positive for Covid at the weekend, were definitely in contention to play against Georgia on Friday.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed to media on Sunday that the pair was in their plans to feature in the match 23 in the first of two Tests against Georgia.

The third squad member that tested positive for coronavirus, Vincent Koch, was an outside shout as he'd only arrived in camp on Saturday while the former two trained with the group since they assembled in Bloemfontein three weeks ago.

"Sbu and Herschel were part of our training camp in Bloemfontein and worked with us for a bit, so they were definitely in the mix for team selection," Nienaber said on Sunday.

"Vincent, on the other hand, only arrived yesterday (Saturday) into camp. It wasn't that he was not up for selection, but he hadn't worked with us for a while.

"He might have been [in contention] a week later. If they were all medically fit and fit to play, all three were up for selection.

"But the other two (Nkosi and Jantjies) definitely worked with us a little bit more, and Vince wouldn't have been part of our systems for quite some while."

It means Nkosi, who is in a tough battle for the No 14 jersey with Toulouse magician Cheslin Kolbe, could lose further ground up the wing pecking order for the British and Irish Lions tour.

However, the Springboks have adequate cover in the back three after calling up Nkosi's Sharks team-mates Yaw Penxe and Aphelele Fassi.

Jantjies, who deputised for Faf de Klerk at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, has yet to hit the heights that saw him shoot from nowhere to Springbok prominence in less than a year.

Montpellier's Cobus Reinach and Sharks youngster Sanele Nohamba are the other halfbacks who will be considered for the clash with Georgia at Loftus (19:00 kick-off).

Meanwhile, Nienaber said it wasn't ideal to have their Sunday training session cancelled following the mini-outbreak.

On Monday, signs were that the situation could get worse after SA Rugby cancelled its media engagements on the day, with the likelihood of the same happening to their morning training session at St Stithians College in Johannesburg.

The team and staff members are currently awaiting next steps orders from their Lions Series medical advisory group.

"It's not ideal. We would have loved to just go on as normal and do our normal training today (Sunday) and have the week flow as planned," said Nienaber.

"But the important thing with Covid and with how the environment keeps changing, it's key to be adaptable, and you have to make plans on the run. That's what we're doing.

"It happened; it is what it is. We want to stay safe and keep our team as safe as possible and the Lions as safe as possible."