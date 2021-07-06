Covid crisis: Four Springboks, six management staff, including Jacques Nienaber, test positive

The British and Irish Lions series has been thrown into disarray after four additional Springboks and six management staff members, including head coach Jacques Nienaber, tested positive for Covid-19.

Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Frans Malherbe joined lock Lood de Jager on the list of players with positive Covid test results this week.

The latest adverse findings come as a massive blow to SA Rugby's attempts to keep the national team active before facing the Lions in a three-Test series starting 24 July.

READ | Comment: Covid situation is a threat to the Lions series, SA Rugby must fortify defences

The Springboks' second Test against Georgia is in dire jeopardy due to the latest positive Covid findings, which includes a Springbok masseuse - taking the overall tally to 11 new adverse results in South Africa's bubble.

The Georgians also returned four positive test results, SA Rugby revealed.

"These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the delta variant," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux in a statement.

"The Springboks' second Test against Georgia is now in serious doubt, but we will wait for the MAG to consider the data, and we will make the final decision tomorrow.

"The priority is to maintain the integrity of the Test series, and we will continue to focus on that."

Meanwhile, the Lions' third tour match against the Bulls on Saturday is postponed following four Bulls players, and one member of management returned positive tests.

"The Lions' match against the Bulls on Saturday has been postponed with a view to rescheduling or to accommodate an alternative opponent, while the Springboks' second Test against Georgia on Friday is also being reviewed, "SA Rugby's statement added.

"Four Bulls players and one member of management returned positive tests which, in combination with their close contacts, made it impossible for them to field a team, according to Lions Series safety protocols.

"Series regulations make provision for additional midweek matches to be added on agreement between the organizations."