British & Irish Lions

1h ago

add bookmark

Covid crisis: Four Springboks, six management staff, including Jacques Nienaber, test positive

accreditation
Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)
Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

The British and Irish Lions series has been thrown into disarray after four additional Springboks and six management staff members, including head coach Jacques Nienaber, tested positive for Covid-19.

Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Frans Malherbe joined lock Lood de Jager on the list of players with positive Covid test results this week.

The latest adverse findings come as a massive blow to SA Rugby's attempts to keep the national team active before facing the Lions in a three-Test series starting 24 July.

READ | Comment: Covid situation is a threat to the Lions series, SA Rugby must fortify defences

The Springboks' second Test against Georgia is in dire jeopardy due to the latest positive Covid findings, which includes a Springbok masseuse - taking the overall tally to 11 new adverse results in South Africa's bubble.

The Georgians also returned four positive test results, SA Rugby revealed.

"These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the delta variant," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux in a statement. 

"The Springboks' second Test against Georgia is now in serious doubt, but we will wait for the MAG to consider the data, and we will make the final decision tomorrow. 

"The priority is to maintain the integrity of the Test series, and we will continue to focus on that."

Meanwhile, the Lions' third tour match against the Bulls on Saturday is postponed following four Bulls players, and one member of management returned positive tests.

"The Lions' match against the Bulls on Saturday has been postponed with a view to rescheduling or to accommodate an alternative opponent, while the Springboks' second Test against Georgia on Friday is also being reviewed, "SA Rugby's statement added.

"Four Bulls players and one member of management returned positive tests which, in combination with their close contacts, made it impossible for them to field a team, according to Lions Series safety protocols.

"Series regulations make provision for additional midweek matches to be added on agreement between the organizations." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
georgialionssharksspringboksbritish & irish lions tourlions tourrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15630 votes
Cricket
12% - 4820 votes
Football
19% - 7229 votes
Athletics
3% - 1032 votes
Boxing
1% - 387 votes
Cycling
2% - 955 votes
Golf
5% - 1971 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3404 votes
Tennis
4% - 1416 votes
Water sports
1% - 362 votes
American sports
1% - 487 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1304 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

1h ago

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

1h ago

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

4h ago

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul 2021

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo