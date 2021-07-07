British & Irish Lions

58m ago

Covid crisis: 'You can't fault SA Rugby' - Bulls CEO

Lloyd Burnard
Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone.
Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The British & Irish Lions tour is drowning in uncertainty as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc, but Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone says it would not be fair to blame SA Rugby for what has transpired in the last 48 hours. 

This comes after Saturday's planned fixture between the Lions and the Bulls at Loftus was on Tuesday postponed due to members of the Bulls squad testing positive for Covid-19 before entering the bio-bubble for the fixture. 

On the same day, the Springboks confirmed that four further players and six members of management had tested positive after lock Lood de Jager had tested positive on Monday.

Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber was one of the members of management to return a positive test result. 

While there has been no official confirmation yet, SA Rugby has said there is now a strong likelihood that Friday's Test between South Africa and Georgia - who have also returned four positive cases - will be scrapped. 

That match was due to take place at Ellis Park and the Bulls v British Lions fixture at Loftus Versfeld, with Gauteng currently the hardest hit region in the country in terms of Covid-19. 

Naturally, these developments have thrown SA Rugby's management of coronavirus protocols into the spotlight, but speaking to media on Tuesday night, Rathbone said it would be unfair to point fingers at the organisation. 

"The amount of work that has gone in from SA Rugby's side to just make this tour happen is unbelievable. You can't really fault them on that," said Rathbone.

"I don't think anybody could have planned for this Delta variant and how contagious that has been over the last three weeks in Gauteng.

"I can't imagine anyone being able to fault the work that SA Rugby has done ... it's been impeccable in these very trying times."

Rathbone also pointed to the work SA Rugby had done in staging the domestic Super Rugby Unlocked, Currie Cup and preparation series products during the height of the pandemic. 

"Since the pandemic started in April last year, if you just look at the amount of rugby we've been able to play through all of this, it's actually unbelievable," he said. 

"Even with this latest outbreak in our system, they (SA Rugby) turned every stone to try and make this happen."

With the British Lions series set to get underway on 24 July at Cape Town Stadium, Rathbone does not believe the positive cases this week have put the series in doubt. 

"There are still a few weeks to go before the first Test match. I think there is more than enough time for both teams to prepare," he said.

