1h ago

Curwin Bosch targets Lions tour: 'I’ve grown as a 10'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Curwin Bosch. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • Curwin Bosch has set his sights on being on the national team radar for the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour in July.
  • Bosch played and settled at pivot for the duration of 2020 under Sharks head coach Sean Everitt.
  • The Sharks face Western Province in the last pool round of the Currie Cup campaign on Saturday.

Springbok-capped Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch has set his sights on being on the national team radar for the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour in July.

Bosch played and settled at pivot for the duration of 2020 under Sharks head coach Sean Everitt, a marked change from when Robert du Preez flip-flopped him between flyhalf and fullback.

The 23-year-old marshalled the Sharks into a table-topping opening seven rounds to Super Rugby last year before the pandemic struck.

Although the Sharks have been inconsistent since September’s restart, Bosch has been the only constant, putting in key performances and slotting in vital match-winning kicks when required.

"It’s been nothing but enjoyment for me," he said about his time spent in his favoured position.

"That’s all coach Sean asks of us; for us to enjoy ourselves.

"I’ve definitely grown and learnt a lot in the last year, especially in 2020 where I played 10 in all the games I played, in that position.

"Now it’s up to me to start building on that and working on the consistency, and polishing up on my weaknesses and keep improving my strengths."

With Handre Pollard facing a race against time to recover from his knee injury sustained at French club Montpellier last year, Bosch will certainly be on Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber’s radar.

The one-in-12-years opportunity that the Lions tour provides has been a sweetener that’s driven the Grey High School old boy into big performances at the Shark Tank.

"It’s obviously a big year ahead of me this year," said Bosch.

"Part of my goal and my plan is to play in the British and Irish Lions tour.

"I’m really looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead and I want to just enjoy it.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had at 10."

The Sharks face Western Province in the last pool round of the Currie Cup campaign at Newlands – a game that will determine which of the four semi-final spot gets to host a home playoff.

Saturday’s kick-off has been moved from 19:00 to 14:15.

