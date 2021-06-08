British & Irish Lions

1h ago

add bookmark

Damian de Allende reveals petrol explosion caused Bok duo's burns in fire accident

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damian de Allende in Munster colours. (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Damian de Allende in Munster colours. (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Springbok duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman's burns from a freak fire pit accident came after one of Munster's players poured petrol onto the flames.

Influential midfielder De Allende revealed the detail following Monday night's bombshell confirmation that four of the Irish club's stars were injured in the incident. 

"We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire and then it caught his hand," De Allende told SuperSport.com on Tuesday. 

"He just tried to put it down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded." 

De Allende and Snyman required medical attention afterwards and were treated for "superficial burns to the legs, hands and face". 

That revelation immediately led to fears that the two Boks, named in the squad for the series against the British & Irish Lions last weekend, might miss the high profile assignment. 

But De Allende quelled some fears in this regard, saying the pair should be ready in a "few weeks". 

"Yeah that's what we've been saying, they thought it was a lot worse when we went into hospital on Saturday night but when we saw the specialist on Sunday he said it wasn’t as bad as they got told," he said. 

Snyman nonetheless remains a doubt as he's still completing his rehab from a long-term knee injury. 

The two other players injured - Mike Haley and CJ Stander - suffered burns to their hands although the medical team at the club is confident they will return to training this week.

FULL STORY ON SUPERSPORT.COM

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
munsterspringboksdamian de allenderg snymancj standermike haleyrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14638 votes
Cricket
12% - 4520 votes
Football
19% - 6861 votes
Athletics
3% - 945 votes
Boxing
1% - 358 votes
Cycling
2% - 862 votes
Golf
5% - 1840 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3146 votes
Tennis
4% - 1296 votes
Water sports
1% - 336 votes
American sports
1% - 452 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1231 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May 2021

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May 2021

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo