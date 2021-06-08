Damian de Allende reveals petrol explosion caused Bok duo's burns in fire accident

Springbok duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman's burns from a freak fire pit accident came after one of Munster's players poured petrol onto the flames.

Influential midfielder De Allende revealed the detail following Monday night's bombshell confirmation that four of the Irish club's stars were injured in the incident.

"We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire and then it caught his hand," De Allende told SuperSport.com on Tuesday.

"He just tried to put it down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded."

De Allende and Snyman required medical attention afterwards and were treated for "superficial burns to the legs, hands and face".

That revelation immediately led to fears that the two Boks, named in the squad for the series against the British & Irish Lions last weekend, might miss the high profile assignment.

But De Allende quelled some fears in this regard, saying the pair should be ready in a "few weeks".

"Yeah that's what we've been saying, they thought it was a lot worse when we went into hospital on Saturday night but when we saw the specialist on Sunday he said it wasn’t as bad as they got told," he said.

Snyman nonetheless remains a doubt as he's still completing his rehab from a long-term knee injury.

The two other players injured - Mike Haley and CJ Stander - suffered burns to their hands although the medical team at the club is confident they will return to training this week.

