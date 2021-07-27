British & Irish Lions

1h ago

Erasmus voices displeasure at Gatland questioning Marius Jonker's TMO appointment

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Rassie Erasmus climbed in once more on the rugby refereeing debate, voicing his displeasure at British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland questioning whether World Rugby should have appointed South African Marius Jonker the series TMO.

Jonker, who came into the role after New Zealander Brendon Pickerill couldn't make it due to Covid-19 disruptions, will continue as TMO for the remaining two Tests.

The official and his colleague Nic Berry became the subject of widespread debate - and Erasmus' dubious social media reaction - after contentious decisions were scrutinised following the Lions' first Test win over the Springboks in Cape Town.

OPINION | How Gatland used match officials to one-up Rassie at his own game

The match was prefaced by Gatland reportedly fuming that World Rugby appointed a South African as a TMO.

SA Rugby director of rugby, who declared that he had a close personal relationship with Jonker, said Gatland's actions didn't sit well with him.

"I am actually very close with Marius. I'm close friends with Marius and I know him really well," Erasmus said.

"I made a point not to phone him before that match because I felt it was such a tough thing for him to do.

"But I did feel that, because he is South African and he's the TMO during a South African game, [he got questioned]. That didn't sit well with me.

"During the Rugby Championship last year, the All Blacks and Wallabies played against each other with New Zealand and Australia referees officiating.

"That's how things happen with Covid, so I don't know if World Rugby should interfere but, if Ben O'Keefe makes wrong decisions on Saturday, you wouldn't hear us saying it's because he is a New Zealander and Warren Gatland is a New Zealander.

"I think one must try and stay away from those things. I've learnt my lesson on that; I've made that mistake many times.

"I've talked too much about referees many times in the media."

Erasmus' social media actions also came under scrutiny in the aftermath of the Boks' 22-17 defeat last Saturday, their first since becoming world champions in Japan.

He sent various fiery tweets and chatter with an unknown, suspected "burner" account named Jaco Johan, questioning numerous refereeing decisions from last Saturday.

Erasmus, however, didn't feel those actions questioned the game's integrity.

"In the past, we have felt that when we talk too much in the media it backfires on us," he said.

"If somebody micro-analyses every non-decision that was not taken, that's awful, you can't do that.

"The referee only has two pairs of eyes. But if you analyse the things he is supposed to see, then you're actually spot on regarding the integrity of the game."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

British and Irish Lions:

15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 14 Anthony Watson (England), 13 Chris Harris (Scotland), 12 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland) 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 1 Mako Vunipola (England)

Substitutes: 16 Ken Owens (Wales), 17 Rory Sutherland (Scotland) 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 20 Taulupe Faletau (Wales), 21 Ali Price (Scotland), 22 Owen Farrell (England), 23 Elliot Daly (England)

