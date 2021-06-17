British & Irish Lions

Fire pit victims De Allende and Snyman still awaiting final go-ahead to join Springboks

Heinz Schenk
Damian de Allende
Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
  • Fire pit victims Damian de Allende and RG Snyman are still awaiting final medical clearance to fly out of Ireland and join up with the Springboks.
  • Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said on Thursday that the duo will see their burn specialist again early next week.
  • Stick is, nonetheless, excited about De Allende's potential impact on the series against the British & Irish Lions.

Damian de Allende and RG Snyman are still awaiting final medical clearance to join the Springbok camp ahead of the series against the British & Irish Lions.

The Ireland-based duo, who play for Munster in Ireland, suffered "superficial" burns to their legs, arms and faces two weeks ago following the now infamous fire pit accident a fortnight ago.

Jacques Nienaber, Springbok head coach, previously stated that his two trump cards' biggest challenge would be ensuring that the wounds don't get infected during its healing process.

As things stand, travelling to South Africa now is apparently still deemed too risky.

"They're still on that side," national assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said from Bloemfontein on Thursday, where the Boks are currently based in a bio-secure environment.

"We're obviously going on what our medical staff report and that's that they still have to see their specialist again next week. Once they are cleared, they'll probably take the opportunity to immediately come back. 

"They'll then go through further rehab with our medical team."

In the broader scheme of things, that delayed time-frame isn't too much of a train-smash as Nienaber and co are anyway still awaiting on a large contingent of overseas-based players in England and France, which includes all the Sale Sharks stars as well as Cheslin Kolbe and Rynhardt Elstadt, to link up.

It's likely they'll only be available by the week of 27 June.

Snyman has the added burden of having to still recover fully from a long-term knee injury.

Springbok squad:

Forwards

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Rynhardt Elstadt, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Sanele Nohamba, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Morne Steyn, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Wandisile Simelane, Frans Steyn, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Yaw Penxe, Rosko Specman, Damian Willemse



De Allende previously stated the injuries weren't as serious as initially feared and Stick seemingly adopted Nienaber's optimism that the imposing midfielder will have a major impact on the series.

"We talked about him earlier in the week and we all agreed that he's been in the best shape he's ever been," the 36-year-old said.

"The space where he's in currently, especially those last few games for Munster, is great. He was secure under high balls and has been showing his X-factor. 

"He's in a good space. I'm excited to what he's going to bring and how he's still improving on his fundamentals."

Duane Vermeulen's ankle surgery was successful and it's now a case of the national setup "affording him the best opportunity to recover as quickly as possible," Stick added.     

