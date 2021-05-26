Former Springbok assistant Ricardo Loubscher says Boks are ready for Lions challenge despite Covid-19 challenges

Former Springbok utility back and assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher feels the Springboks will be ready for the British and Irish Lions series.

The Boks haven't played a Test since their November 2019 success against England at the Rugby World Cup final.

The seven home Tests the Boks will play this year will form part of 14 matches in total for 2021.

Former Springbok utility back and assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher says the Springboks have more than enough time to get ready for the British and Irish Lions series.

While the Boks have two Tests against Georgia that'll serve as a tune-up for the three-match series against the one-in-a-dozen year tourists, their match readiness is rightfully under the spotlight.

A large number of the British and Irish Lions players have played a fair bit of international rugby for their countries and competitive European games for their clubs.

With Super Rugby games against New Zealand and Australian teams a thing of the past, the metrics that South African players can be judged on have been fudged.

Notwithstanding these constraints, Loubscher felt the Boks have ticked the right boxes under the Covid-19 circumstances.

"I believe so and I can see they are getting ready through the alignment camps to buy and save time through communication," Loubscher said.

"The coaches are constantly talking to the players about their expectations and requirements from a Bok point of view.

"You can see the derbies are very physical, so there's a lot for the players to handle at the moment and the coaches are doing their planning behind the scenes. I think that'll be enough."

In 2009, Loubscher was still making his way into the coaching circuit when the Lions were in town.

He, along with defence coach John McFarland, assistant coach and now Munster coach Johann van Graan and conditioning coach Basil Carzis went up with Heyneke Meyer to the Springboks in 2012.

They didn't have the time issues forced on Bok coach Jacques Nienaber and his superior Rassie Erasmus, but Loubscher said coaches tend to see time as a luxury.

However, he cited the Boks' World Cup example of having solid time together before their successful Japan conquest as one the reasons for their success.

"Even without Covid-19, time is a luxury, so what the coaches are trying to do is to close down gaps by getting as much information as possible," Loubscher said.

"Some coaches would say they need at least four to six weeks with the team, but some would say they're happy to have the team for two weeks.

"If you look at the preparation time for the World Cup, they had a lot of time to prepare for the World Cup and we could see the outcome of that."

What the locally-based players have had to use in terms of preparation in the Rainbow Cup SA isn't of big concern for Loubscher.

The proof though may in the pudding once the European-based players are back with the lessons from Europe.

With no European participation in the Rainbow Cup SA, there was a bit of a let down from a preparation perspective, but Loubscher said the rugby has been worth watching.

"I've enjoyed the high-tempo games and seeing the ball-in-play period that the teams have, along with the intensity," Loubscher said.

"The British and Irish Lions are definitely going to bring intensity and when you look at their squad, there's a big physical component because they know what to expect.

"They'll feel if they can handle our physicality, they'll be in with a shout."

South Africa's overseas contingent has also been busy, with the Montpellier-based players in Handre Pollard, Jan Serfontein and Johan Goosen being successful against Leicester in the European Challenge Cup on Friday.

Cheslin Kolbe's Toulouse trumped Raymond Rhule's and Dillyn Leyds's La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final the following day.

Those players taking part in those high-intensity matches left Loubscher in no doubt as to how important they'll be for the Springboks.

"This weekend, we saw guys like Cheslin Kolbe and Handre Pollard perform well for their clubs and those leagues are tough," Loubscher said.

"It's been a long season and the physicality of those games, while the players already have their ready-to-perform mentality.

"They want to be seen to be ready for contention for Springbok selection."