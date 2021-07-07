Sharks vs British Lions game going ahead as tourists make eight changes

The Sharks game against the British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park is going ahead as planned after a Covid-19 scare inside the tourists' camp.



The fixture, which was set for 19:00 kick-off but later rescheduled to 20:00, was in doubt Wednesday afternoon after a member of the Lions management squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The individual and four other close contacts - two players and two further staff members - went into immediate self-isolation at the team hotel in Johannesburg after the result came in.

The game would have been scrapped if another round of tests revealed more positive results.

However, news at the ground from SA Rugby officials confirmed that the game was going ahead and that, by 18:00, both teams were making their way to the ground.

Meanwhile, the Lions made eight changes to their match 23 as Josh Adams comes in for Liam Williams at fullback, Louis Rees-Zammit for Anthony Watson at right wing, Owen Farrell for Dan Biggar at No 10 and scrumhalf Ali Price for Gareth Davies, while Maro Itoje, Finn Russell, Hamish Watson and Taulupe Faletau replace Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris, respectively.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Reniel Hugo, 21 Dylan Richardson, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Anthony Volmink

British & Irish Lions

15 Josh Adams (Wales), 14 Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales), 13 Elliot Daly (England), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Owen Farrell (England), 9 Ali Price (Scotland), 8 Sam Simmonds (England), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Josh Navidi (Wales), 5 Adam Beard (Wales), 4 Iain Henderson (captain, Ireland), 3 Zander Fagerson (Scotland), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 1 Mako Vunipola (England)

Substitutes:16 Ken Owens (Wales), 17 Rory Sutherland (Scotland), 18 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 19 Maro Itoje (England), 20 Jack Conan (Ireland), 21 Finn Russell (Scotland), 22 Hamish Watson (Scotland), 23 Taulupe Faletau (Wales)



