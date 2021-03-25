British & Irish Lions

Gary Teichmann: Hosting Lions tour in Australia wasn't going to work from a TV rights perspective

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Gary Teichmann (Gallo Images)
  • Former Springbok captain Gary Teichmann said TV rights will be the ultimate guarantee of success of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.
  • Shrouded by Covid-19-induced uncertainty, the tour has been given the green light.
  • Teichmann captained South Africa in the 1997 series which they lost 2-1.

Former Springbok captain Gary Teichmann, who skippered the Springboks in the 1997 British and Irish Lions series, said the real tour money will lie with the TV rights for the series.

Teichmann, whose international career sandwiched the 1995 and 1999 Rugby World Cups without playing in them while also winning the 1995 and 1996 Currie Cup finals with the Sharks, lost the series against Martin Johnson's tourists 2-1.

Teichmann, a former Sharks chief executive officer, also said the Australian tour model, while crowd friendly, wasn't going to work for the TV rights bottom line.

"From a tourism point of view, I don't think that's going to happen, but a lot of the money is set to be made on the TV rights. Hopefully the numbers have been done there and the tour is still commercially viable to be hosted here," Teichmann said.

"Where Australia were guaranteed crowds, which could have been the reason they were considered, I would imagine that your TV rights would drop because the time zone is very different as to having it in the United Kingdom or here."

With South African rugby currently sustaining itself on a diet of preparation series matches after Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup, Teichmann was quick to admit that SA may not be as well prepared for the Lions as compared to the 2009 group.

Understandably so, the successful 2009 unit that was coached by Peter de Villiers didn't have Covid-19 to worry about.

What they did have was 2008 to put away the World Cup hangover before coming together beautifully that year.

Teichmann, who represented SA in 42 Tests, said how SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and coach Jacques Nienaber blend together the local players and the battle-hardened European-based ones will be critical.

"We certainly won't be well prepared as them, but the typical South African attitude and passion, alongside the fact that the tour's here, will provide a lift. A lot will also depend on how Rassie selects the team.

"As the World Cup showed, the European-based players added a lot of value and maybe more so now because of the exposure to those teams and conditions. A lot will depend on how Jacques Nienaber blends that together with the local and overseas players and how that will pan out. The guys that side will have a good appreciation of what the Lions team is going to be."

Teichmann also had the honour of being the first professional-era Springbok captain to lead against the British and Irish Lions, even though the series was lost.

Jeremy Guscott's drop goal in the second Test at Kings Park nullified SA's comeback after the comprehensive first Test defeat at Newlands. 

The Kings Park Test was also famous for SA's shambolic goalkicking that cost them that game.

Teichmann though said it was good that the players, who were in a fortunate position that their careers will intersect with the tour, have something to look forward to.

"It's such an honour to be part of that tour. It's not often that your career coincides with that tour and for the players, it must be nice knowing the decision for that tour has been made. They've got that to look forward to and prepare for," Teichmann said.

