Gatland on Rassie's tweets: 'It's all a bit of fun, a game within a game'

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has played down the recent war of words between him and SA Rugby director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

Gatland fired the first salvo last week after his side lost 17-13 to the SA 'A' side coached by Erasmus. The Lions mentor took a swipe at Erasmus' role as a "water boy" during the match at Cape Town Stadium and also shared his belief that South African scrumhalf Faf de Klerk should have been red-carded.



Erasmus responded on Twitter with a video highlighting some of the Lions' own questionable tackles.

Gatland responded again over the weekend after his side's 49-3 win over the Stormers. He found it surprising that Erasmus would go to social media to air his views but denied that there was a feud between the two.



"It was a bit surprising going to Twitter but you've got to accept things. It adds to the occasion, atmosphere and tension building up the Test series," Gatland told reporters.



"It's all a bit of fun, a game within a game."

The first Test between the Boks and Lions is scheduled for Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

If there is time maybe also get absolute clarity and alignment on this one please, I know its way after the whistle, but lets just align and get clarity to be sure pic.twitter.com/6MKvHY4662 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 16, 2021