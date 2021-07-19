British & Irish Lions

Gatland on Rassie's tweets: 'It's all a bit of fun, a game within a game'

Sport24 staff
Warren Gatland and Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has played down the recent war of words between him and SA Rugby director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

Gatland fired the first salvo last week after his side lost 17-13 to the SA 'A' side coached by Erasmus. The Lions mentor took a swipe at Erasmus' role as a "water boy" during the match at Cape Town Stadium and also shared his belief that South African scrumhalf Faf de Klerk should have been red-carded.

Erasmus responded on Twitter with a video highlighting some of the Lions' own questionable tackles.

Gatland responded again over the weekend after his side's 49-3 win over the Stormers. He found it surprising that Erasmus would go to social media to air his views but denied that there was a feud between the two.

"It was a bit surprising going to Twitter but you've got to accept things. It adds to the occasion, atmosphere and tension building up the Test series," Gatland told reporters.

"It's all a bit of fun, a game within a game."

The first Test between the Boks and Lions is scheduled for Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

