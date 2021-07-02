Haunting atmosphere at Loftus as Springboks set for Test return

Because of stringent Covid-19 regulations ahead of the Springboks' first Test in exactly 20 months, journalists had to get to the stadium early.

They had to get a Covid-19 antigen test, from where a negative Test secures entry into the match venue.

The test results came back in 20/25 minutes from where accreditations were swiftly processed.

In times past, when the Springbok team bus arrives at a venue ahead of a home Test, there are usually thousands of energised fans lining the streets to welcome them.

But on Friday evening at Loftus, there was a haunting atmosphere.

The Boks left their bus and made their way into the stadium with nobody but matchday officials welcoming them. It was hardly the welcome the world champions deserved after their heroics in Japan 2019, but this will be their 'normal' for the next few weeks for the Georgia and British & Irish Lions Tests.

In what was a live run for how rugby Test matches will be covered under Covid-19 regulations, journalists were required to be at Loftus Versfeld at 14:00 - five hours before kick-off - ahead of the Springbok/Georgia Test on Friday.

The game will be first of two against the Eastern European nation, followed by three against the British and Irish Lions later this month and early in August

The Georgia Test, South Africa's first in exactly 20 months, was also SA's first game at home since the Argentina match of 17 August 2019 where they won 24-18 before heading off on their successful World Cup sojourn in Japan.

Seven players from that match-day 23 were part of the Springbok squad for the Georgia game, with Siyamthanda Kolisi returning as captain as compared to starting at flank in the Argentina fixture.

The process of getting journalists assembled for the Test was a novel, but smooth one. That was conducted at a restaurant just outside the stadium.

Using the MyPass app, individuals who required stadium access were notified via SMS and email of the protocols that had to be followed.

On arrival at the stadium by 14:00, a Covid-19 antigen test was administered, from where results were sent via email and updated on the app with 20/25 minutes.

On the reception of a negative Test, the accreditation was handed out and one could access the stadium.

The empty stands at Loftus stood out, and it will no doubt be a unique experience watching the world champion Springboks play in isolation.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

Georgia

15 Davit Niniashvili, 14 Akaki Tabutsadze, 13 Giorgi Kveseladze, 12 Merab Sharikadze (captain), 11 Demur Tapladze, 10 Tedo Abzhandadze, 9 Vasil Lobzhaidze, 8 Tornike Jalagonia, 7 Beka Saginadze, 6 Ilia Spanderashvili, 5 Konstantine Mikautadze, 4 Gigauri Davit, 3 Giorgi Melikidze, 2 Jaba Bregvadze, 1 Guram Gogichashvili

Substitutes: 16 Giorgi Chkoidze, 17 Nikoloz Khatiashvili, 18 Luka Japaridze, 19 Nodar Cheishvili, 20 Giorgi Javakhia, 21 Gela Aprasidze, 22 Giorgi Babunashvili, 23 Irakli Tskhadadze