23m ago

Jaden Hendrikse impresses against Lions: 'It's a matter of when not if he'll be an international'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Jaden Hendrikse. (Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
Although it was in a losing cause, Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was a man apart during Wednesday's tour game against the British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park.

The former SA Under-20 scrumhalf impressed onlookers with his pesky harrying of the opposite No 9, Ali Price, who he didn't allow to settle fully.

READ | Jaden Hendrikse on being part of talented Sharks No 9 trio: 'I like it … it makes me better'

He was busy, dynamic and all over the park in a 54-7 defeat where the Sharks looked overwhelmed early on and fell victim to their poor execution once they got to grips with playing against international stars.

Hendrikse has had a stellar 2021 run since wresting the Sharks jersey from his equally talented team-mate Sanele Nohamba, who is part of the Springbok squad, late last season.

By the time of the Currie Cup final against the Bulls, Hendrikse made himself known as a nuisance-in-chief, pestering not just his opponents but referees in equal measure.

Head coach Sean Everitt sang his praises on Wednesday night after the game, saying unequivocally that Hendrikse would be an international scrumhalf someday.

The King William's Town-born Hendrikse, whose brother Jordan played against the touring Lions for Johannesburg's Lions last weekend, has another chance to test himself against Warren Gatland's charges after SA Rugby confirmed their rematch at Loftus this Saturday (18:00).

"Jaden Hendrikse is getting better week in and week out," said Everitt.

"As I said in the week, he's a guy who's got a high work rate and is strong in all aspects of the game.

"His kicking, defence and high ball skills are good. What we can work on is giving him quicker ball at the base of the breakdown.

"At times, we slow him down because he's actually dangerous around the fringes as well.

"We're delighted with where he is. He will certainly be an international player one day. It's just a matter of how long it will take."

Hendrikse might prove more potent on offence with a dominant pack, where he's yet to explode in a Sharks jersey fully.

The Sharks forwards put up a fair fight last Wednesday but could not garner the dominance required to truly put the star-studded Lions under pressure.

And when they did, the Sharks squandered their scoring chances with poor handling, resulting in them scoring just one try to the Lions' eight - three apiece by Duhan van der Merwe and Josh Adams.

"The errors the players made, they'll learn from. I've got to commend them for the fight that they put up for 80 minutes," Everitt added.

