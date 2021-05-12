British & Irish Lions

52m ago

add bookmark

Jean de Villiers picks his Bok starting centres for Lions series

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Legendary former centre Jean de Villiers expects the Springboks to pick a largely similar line-up to the one which played in the Rugby World Cup final when they tackle the British & Irish Lions later this year.

De Villiers was speaking on the RugbyPass Offload podcast where he said he would pick Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am as his starting midfielders against the Lions.

De Villiers, who played in South Africa's 2-1 series victory over the Lions in 2009, singled out Munster-based De Allende as particularly vital to the Springbok cause.

"I don’t see a lot of change in terms of the starting line-up that played in the World Cup final, to be honest," De Villiers, who played 109 Tests for his country, said.

"Being a midfielder myself, Damian de Allende, the way he played recently against Leinster and the performance that he put in, [with] his experience now of playing against a lot of the guys that will be in the Lions squad he has got a massive role to play. Handre Pollard probably will be playing next to him at No,10, but he will need to take on a much more senior role so that will be key for us."

When probed on whether Harlequins midfielder Andre Esterhuizen, who has been a standout in the English Premiership, could start starting alongside De Allende, De Villiers replied:

"I don't see that happening. The combination of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am has really worked for the Boks, so I can't see them playing [De Allende and Esterhuizen] together, it will be a like-for-like swap. So, if De Allende cannot make it then Esterhuizen definitely comes in because he has been very impressive at Quins."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokslukhanyo amdamian de allendeandre esterhuizenjean de villiersrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13995 votes
Cricket
13% - 4353 votes
Football
19% - 6503 votes
Athletics
3% - 898 votes
Boxing
1% - 336 votes
Cycling
2% - 808 votes
Golf
5% - 1754 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2956 votes
Tennis
3% - 1211 votes
Water sports
1% - 318 votes
American sports
1% - 433 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo