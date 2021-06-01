John Smit: 'It's much harder to play against the Lions than to make a World Cup'

Former Springbok captain John Smit believes the British & Irish Lions tour has become more prestigious in the modern game compared to the amateur days.

Smit, who led the Boks to a 2-1 series win over the Lions in 2009, shared his views in a conversation with former England and Lions prop Brian Moore on The Telegraph's Full Contact podcast.

With international teams playing more matches in the professional era - the Boks will play 11 Tests before embarking on their year-end tour to Europe in 2021 - Smit was probed whether it was still special to play against the Lions.

"I think it has become more special," Smit responded. "It is the last of the traditional ways of rugby. For us, it's every 12 years; there is something extremely special about being able to get your timing right, get your injuries right. It's much harder to play against the Lions than it is to make a World Cup."

Due to Covid-19, the Boks haven't played any Test rugby since their World Cup in 2019 and Smit admitted he wasn't sure what to expect from the team in the Lions series.

"We've got a couple of challenges: our team hasn't played in two years, and it'll probably be the same squad that played two years ago. But the excitement here is phenomenal. But what a time to be a pundit - you can't be wrong because no one's got a clue what exactly is going to happen."

With no fans allowed, Smith said he expected the set-piece to be a challenge for both outfits.

"It's difficult. I've been to a few games as a pundit and it's eerie, it's horrible. I could think of nothing worse than playing in front of absolutely nothing.

"And the other thing that would worry me, purely selfishly as a hooker, someone that's in charge of lineouts, is that the opposition hear every single thing you say. So you have to think about all your calls, about how you don't allow them to decode your lineout format - it's just so many more things for these players to be aware of than in our time."