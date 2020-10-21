British & Irish Lions

1h ago

add bookmark

Lions chief hopes fans can tour South Africa after 'off the scale' interest

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A general view of Ellis Park.
A general view of Ellis Park.
David Rogers/Getty Images

The British and Irish Lions hope fans will be able to cheer them on in South Africa next year for a tour where interest is "off the scale" according to managing director Ben Calveley.

The Lions announced Wednesday they will play Japan at Murrayfield on 26 June as a curtain-raiser to their series against the world champion Springboks.

That date is the same day as next season's English Premiership final, a week before the Lions' tour opener in Cape Town.

The Japan match will be subject to any Covid-19 restrictions in force at the time but Calveley, remains "optimistic" fans will be able to watch the game at Murrayfield.

"What is clear is that the interest in the Lions is off the scale, it is considerably higher than we have seen for previous tours," Calveley told a conference call.

"Our approach is to focus on 'Plan A', which is working in partnership with the South African Rugby Union to make sure we are ready to deal with whatever Covid environment we find ourselves in next summer.

"There are lots of reasons to be optimistic. We have seen that sport has returned at the elite level around the world."

He added: "South Africa's borders opened on October 1 and there are lots of sporting events happening, particularly in South Africa, between now and the (Lions) tour, so there are lots of opportunities for us to learn."

The Lions' eight-match South Africa trip begins on July 3, with three Tests scheduled against the Springboks.

Fixtures could yet be played behind closed doors but Calveley said: "We all know that Lions tours need to have fans in there, without that famous sea of red, Lions tours are just not the same."

The Japan game falls outside of World Rugby's regulation nine international window for Tests and that means Premiership Rugby are not obligated to release players to coach Warren Gatland's squad for the fixture.

Calveley, though, is confident the Lions' first Test in Scotland will be a memorable occasion all the same.

"My view is there is lots of examples even within rugby of multiple Test matches happening on the same day -- the Six Nations does it on the culmination of the Championship," he said.

"I am really sure there is more than enough enthusiasm. There are more than enough rugby fans out there to accommodate multiple fixtures and we are really looking forward to the Japan fixture up in Edinburgh."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Veteran Bulls 10 Morne Steyn predicts tough kicking battle against young Sharks
Ford out of England's match against the Barbarians
Stormers change 3 for Pumas clash as Kitshoff, Ntubeni ruled out due to Covid-19 protocols
loading... Live
Ajax 0
Liverpool 0
View More
loading... Live
Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Marseille 0
View More
loading... Live
Manchester City 0
FC Porto 0
View More
loading... Live
Inter Milan 0
Borussia Monchengladbach 0
View More
loading... Live
Bayern Munich 0
Atletico Madrid 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8769 votes
Cricket
11% - 2231 votes
Football
19% - 4013 votes
Athletics
2% - 513 votes
Boxing
1% - 186 votes
Cycling
2% - 483 votes
Golf
5% - 1024 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1767 votes
Tennis
3% - 712 votes
Water sports
1% - 195 votes
American sports
1% - 257 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 651 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo