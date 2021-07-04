British & Irish Lions

Lions coach Van Rooyen backs backs one of the other SA provinces to beat British Lions

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Ivan Van Rooyen (coach) of the Lions during the Emirates Lions team announcement at Emirates Airline Park on October 06, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • Lions coach Ivan "Cash' van Rooyen backs one of the provinces to spring a surprise on the British and Irish Lions.
  • The Lions were subjected to a 56-14 beating by the tourists on Saturday at Ellis Park.
  • Warren Gatland's side face the Sharks on Wednesday and the Bulls on Saturday.


Lions coach Ivan "Cash" van Rooyen backs one of the other South African provinces to spring a surprise on the British and Irish Lions during the tour.

Van Rooyen's charges were on the receiving end of a 56-14 hammering at the hands of the British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Van Rooyen though was slightly upbeat, saying that his counterparts in Sean Everitt (Sharks), Jake White (Bulls) and John Dobson (Stormers) will have had enough time to see and study the Lions.

Warren Gatland's team face the Sharks on Wednesday at Ellis Park and the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Dobson's Stormers will get a crack on 17 July and none of these provinces beat the tourists in 2009.

Western Province came close when they lost 26-23, but the Lions (74-10) and Sharks (39-3) were comprehensively beaten. The Bulls didn't get a tilt at the Lions 12 years ago, but beat them 35-30 in 1997.

"It's another 80 minutes that Jake, Sean and Dobbo can analyse because they should have a different picture in this game as compared to Japan," Van Rooyen said.

"The more footage you get, the more you know what to expect from them, but there are a lot of lessons that can be taken from tonight.

"I back a South African team to beat them. My blood is red, but it is also green at the same time."

The Springboks are also preparing for the series, but they're doing so by playing against Eastern European nation Georgia.

In what was their first Test in 20 months on Friday, Jacques Nienaber's charges beat Georgia 40-9 at Loftus Versfeld.

Van Rooyen said the Boks are putting their processes in place for what could be a thrilling series.

"The Boks have the set-piece to beat them and that will go a long way against the Lions," Van Rooyen said.

"A number of international teams underestimate the pressure the Boks can put on you and what they showed on Friday was that they can take you on and score.

"It is going to be a cracker of a series and both teams have three to four weeks to train and be together."

