Lions prop Kyle Sinckler free to play after escaping biting charge

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has been cleared of foul play and will play in Saturday's third Test against the Springboks.

Sinckler was cited for biting an opponent in Saturday's 27-9 defeat to the Springboks last week.

Sinckler will be starting from the bench.

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler will be free to play in Saturday's crucial third Test against the Springboks after he appeared in front of a World Rugby independent judicial committee.

Sinckler, who will be starting off the bench, was cited for biting in the Lions' 27-9 defeat against the Springboks in the second Test.

In a statement, World Rugby said Sinckler, who denied that he committed an act of foul play that was worthy of a red card, was free to play immediately as there wasn't enough evidence to prove he committed foul play.

"Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied that the player committed an act of foul play," the statement said.

"On that basis, the committee dismissed the citing and the player is free to play again immediately."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams (Wales), 14 Josh Adams (Wales), 13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Ali Price (Scotland), 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

Substitutes: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England), 18 Kyle Sinckler (England - subject to outcome of disciplinary hearing), 19 Adam Beard (Wales), 20 Sam Simmonds (England), 21 Conor Murray (Ireland), 22 Finn Russell (Scotland), 23 Elliot Daly (England)