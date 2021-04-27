Lions 'Red Army' of travelling fans to miss SA tour - report

The British & Irish Lions will tackle the Springboks without their famous 'Red Army' of travelling fans in attendance later in the year, a report indicates.



According to the Daily Mail, tickets for the original fixtures have now been cancelled with new ones to be issued once the revised itinerary is confirmed and the South African government has finalised its policy on crowd attendance.

The report adds that the Lions were preparing for significantly reduced capacity and the eventuality that only local fans will be allowed to attend the matches.

Until the Covid-19 pandemic affected the tour, it had been estimated that around 35 000 fans could make the trip from the United Kingdom to South Africa, which would have been a massive boost for the local tourism industry.

The tour is scheduled between 3 July and 7 August.

British publication The Telegraph earlier also reported that the entire tour would now be split between Cape Town and Johannesburg.

SA Rugby and tournament organisers have yet to confirm anything, but Sport24 understands that discussions are ongoing with the various unions that would be impacted by the change.

"I'm not 100 percent sure, but my understanding at the moment is that the games will be on the same dates as the original tour was, and it will be three Tests," Lions coach Warren Gatland was quoted as saying.

"It looks like it will be in two venues, so starting potentially in Johannesburg, then three games in Cape Town, with the first Test there, and then the second and third Test back in Johannesburg."

That would see the first Test take place at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July with the second and third Tests played in Johannesburg on July 31 and August 7.

In addition to the three Tests, the Lions are also set to play tour matches against the Stormers, an SA Invitational side, the Sharks, South Africa 'A' and the Bulls.

The Daily Mail report also stated that in order to maximise ticket sales, the last two Tests between the Springboks and Lions could be held at the 95 000-seater FNB Stadium in Soweto.