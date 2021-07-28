British & Irish Lions

Lukhanyo Am hopes Boks can make physical statement in 2nd Test

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am said his big tackle on Elliot Daly in the first Test was a statement of physical intent.
  • Daly has been relegated to the bench for the second Test between the British and Irish Lions and the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
  • Am acknowledged that they need to make better use of their opportunities in the second Test.

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am may not be marking Elliot Daly first up in the second Test against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday, but said the tackle on the Lions centre in the first game had to leave a physical statement.

The Boks may have lost the first Test 22-17, leaving them with the high-ground of having to win the next two Tests to win the series.

In the first encounter, Am flattened Daly, who went on to have a skittish outing. He's been relegated to the bench, with Chris Harris starting at 13 for the Lions.

Am said it was an emotionally driven moment, but one that needed to be made to send out the statement of intent.

"It was the first Test of the series, at the beginning of the game and the emotions were there," Am said.

"It was quite intentional in terms of setting the standards in terms of trying to stamp in the physicality from the first minute.

"As a team, we've always had this great defensive mindset and it's something that we're proud of, but we have another physical battle that is looming that we'll take up."

That the Boks weren't as Test sharp as they would have liked became clear in the second half when the visitors took control of the game.

Am said their preparation will go a long way in determining whether they'll level the series on Saturday.

"We went in to win the game, but we didn't get the result. However, we knew how important the prep was," Am said.

"It came back to bite us at the end of the game, but we had a lot of energy and managed to play until the 80th minute.

"We were just unfortunate in not being able to convert our opportunities."

