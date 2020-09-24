More than 320 000 ticket applications for British & Irish Lions tour 2021

South African rugby fans came out in full force and applied for 323 964 tickets to attend the eight matches of next year's tour of the British & Irish Lions.

With the results of the ballot set to be emailed to registrants on Friday, SA Rugby confirmed that more than 260 000 users visited the official ticketing website in the past few.

"We would like to thank all our local fans for the massive support by showing interest in buying tickets for the British & Irish Lions tour next year," said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

"The last couple of months have been challenging as we fought the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was heart-warming to see the interest from South Africans to experience a truly unique tour, which comes around only once every 12 years.

"As we've expected, interest in the three Tests was extremely high - they are two to three times oversubscribed – but we are confident that we’ll get as many people as possible into the stadiums."

Roux reiterated that the draw for tickets will be done by a computerised selection process and that supporters who have applied for tickets may not receive everything they have applied for, while the high demand for tickets means applicants may not be successful at all.

"We also know that not everyone will take up the tickets they are issued and there will be a re-sale phase later on, so all doors are not necessarily closed," he added.

"But we do want to warn fans and discourage them from buying from illicit vendors as those tickets cannot be guaranteed."

Full 2021 tour schedule:

Saturday 3 July: British & Irish Lions v Stormers - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Wednesday 7 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa Invitational - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Saturday 10 July: British & Irish Lions v Sharks - Kings Park, Durban

Wednesday 14 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa 'A' - Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Saturday 17 July: British & Irish Lions v Bulls - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday 24 July (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday 31 July (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday 7 August (third Test): Springboks vs British & Irish Lions - Ellis Park, Johannesburg

