Mthethwa's stance on no fans in stadiums brews future trouble for Lions tour

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa said it's too early to consider having fans in stadiums.

This could be potentially problematic for the much-anticipated British and Irish Lions tour that will be reliant on fan attendance.

A decision, on whether the tour will go ahead as scheduled from July, will be made next month.



Sports, Arts and Culture ministermay have thrown an unintended and problematic curveball for theseries when he said it was too early to talk about allowing fans into stadiums.

Mthethwa, who was speaking at Cricket South Africa's virtual media briefing on Friday, where he was responding to a question of whether stadiums could be opened up to fans. The minister said the crowd intensive factor of sporting and cultural events means they're not top priority.

With a decision on the British and Irish Lions set to be made next month for the tour that's still pencilled in to take place from 3 July to 7 August, the opening up of stadiums to fans becomes significant.

South African fans have been barred from attending live sport since March last year.

The British and Irish Lions tour thrives on its throngs of tourists, who are clad in red for the provincial and Test matches.

There is no set date for fans to be allowed back into stadiums or protocols put in place with regards to crowd control in the Covid-19 era.

"I think its early days now to talk of the opening of games and so on because the level we’re in shows that from the sporting point of view and going even broader with arts and culture," Mthethwa said.

"Because these are sectors that work with multitudes of people, they’ll be at the tail end of the opening up process when the different sectors of the economy are opened."

While the number of fans that could be allowed into the country will also be governed by the respective travel agreements between South Africa and the United Kingdom, there’s also the issue of vaccinations and who will be prioritised.

South Africa’s vaccination program is still in its infancy and Mthethwa wasn’t in a position to say who who will be given first use.

"Vaccination and the process around it is hope giving, especially for the future. Even with what we’ve secured, we’re at the level where specific categories of people are given the vaccine. We were looking at the whole issue of procurement and getting more vaccines going forward," Mthethwa said.