British & Irish Lions

1h ago

add bookmark

Nienaber, Kolisi refuse to blame myriad Covid disruptions for Springboks' first Test defeat

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Frans Malherbe looked off the pace. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Frans Malherbe looked off the pace. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber rubbished the view that his side's Covid-related disruptions ahead of the first Test against the British & Irish Lions could be blamed for their defeat.
  • South Africa had based much of their selection strategy for the match on players' pedigree instead of match fitness and backfired in certain instances.
  • Nienaber also shrugged off suggestions that the lack of impact from the bench was a major factor in the loss.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber refused to use his squad's Covid-riddled build-up as an excuse for a performance in the first Test against the British & Irish Lions that fell alarmingly flat.

There had been reservations from some quarters over a selection strategy that relied heavily on the pedigree of some players and not so much their match fitness.

As it turned out, skipper Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche and Handre Pollard all stood up well despite having their preparation disrupted by positive virus tests.

But, on a night where the Boks desperately needed impact from their bench, the plan backfired with regards to the inclusion of Lood de Jager, who only played 17 minutes, and Frans Malherbe.

READ | Bok coach Nienaber has no issues with disallowed Willie le Roux try: 'I trust the TMO 100%'

The latter in particular, who was part of the "Bomb Squad" front-row that included Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx, looked off the pace and lacked his usual defensive output.

He also conceded a penalty at scrum-time.

"I don't believe we can use the Covid excuse," said Nienaber after the 17-22 defeat at the Cape Town Stadium.

"It's well documented that we haven't played a lot of rugby and it would be naïve not to believe that might've affected our cohesion a bit. 

"But then again, in the first half we had good cohesion. What happened in the second half was not because of Covid, we lost the battle in the air."

Kolisi agreed with his national coach, himself having gutsily kept up his intensity for the full 80 minutes.

"I felt fine throughout the game," said the loose forward.

"We got tired, but I can't blame Covid for anything. We had a great week of training, so there really shouldn't have been an effect."

Malherbe's struggles formed part of the broader theme of the substitutes having a limited impact.

Nienaber, however, again shrugged off reading too much into the issue.

"I wasn't disappointed. In the second half we lost it with the kicking game. We got the rewards in the first 40, but then the Lions started to dominate," he said.

"That gave them territory and broken play. And that invariably means that you have to start scrambling."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksjacques nienabersiya kolisirugby
Voting Booth
Given what you have seen over the last few weeks, what will happen on Saturday in the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by more than10
20% - 1107 votes
Boks by less than10
39% - 2115 votes
Lions by more than10
15% - 814 votes
Lions by less than 10
11% - 589 votes
It's too close to call!
14% - 777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag...

24 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag advances
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold

21m ago

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1

24 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1
'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'

1h ago

'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics

41m ago

Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics
World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics

56m ago

World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics
Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history

24 Jul

Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'

24 Jul

SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'
Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool

24 Jul

Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool
SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain

24 Jul

SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain
WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

24 Jul

WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated

24 Jul

Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated
Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat

24 Jul

Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat
China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown

24 Jul

China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jul

Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics
Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat

24 Jul

Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my...

24 Jul

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my country enough'
Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold

24 Jul

Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo