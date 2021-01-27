British & Irish Lions

No fans for Springbok tour 'a travesty' for former Lions captain Jones

Alun Wyn Jones
Alun Wyn Jones
Former British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Tuesday no fans during this year's South Africa tour would be a "travesty."

Doubts over the fixtures have increased due to the coronavirus pandemic's situation in the Rainbow Nation.

Jones, 35, who captained in the invitational side in 2013 on the sixth of his nine Test appearance for the Lions, said England's Owen Farrell, Ireland's Johnny Sexton and Scotland's Stuart Hogg all want it to happen in 2021.

"It would be travesty if the fans won't be able to go and see it," he said at the launch for this year's Six Nations.

"Having been involved in a few tours it's very special as the fans make it that way. From the captains' point of view, we're all in agreement that if it can it should go ahead this year.

"I think it needs to go ahead this year. The jury's out over where it's going to happen," he said.

Wales skipper Jones has missed seven weeks of action after suffering a knee injury in December's victory over Italy but said he will be fit to host Ireland on February 7.

"I've been up and running for two to three weeks," Jones.

"All that's progressed really well and I'm back in team training so I wait for selection," he added.

